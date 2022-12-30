Bi-State Classic: La Crosse Aquinas charges out to team lead in Division 3

The Aquinas High School wrestling had five quarterfinalists at the Bi-State Classic on Thursday, and four of them have semifinal matches scheduled for Friday morning at the La Crosse Center.

That success also gave the Blugolds 171 team points after the first day of a two-day event, and that gives them the lead in Division 3. Only Division 1 Hastings (186½) scored more than Aquinas on Thursday.

"We fought hard, but we're without Brady (Lehnherr) because he got hurt last night," Aquinas senior Calvin Hargrove said. "He'll be out for a little bit, but that didn't stop us from wrestling hard today."

Returning champion and junior Jake Fiztpatrick (13-0) eased his way through four rounds of the 113-pound bracket and is two wins shy of following up the 106 title he won last year with another.

Fitzpatrick won his first three matches by pin and handed Eastview's Spencer Lee (15-2) a loss by technical fall in the quarterfinals. The bracket's top seed, Fitzpatrick wrestles Bay Port sophomore Owen Wathke (21-2) in the semifinal round Friday morning.

"I just wanted to be relentless,' said Fitzpatrick, who also won a Division 3 state championship as a sophomore. "I wanted to be attacking all the time."

Fitzpatrick will be joined in the semifinals by seniors Hargrove and Tate Flege and junior David Malin for an Aquinas run from 160 through 182.

Flege (12-1) won his second- and third-round matches by major decision before pinning Prairie dui Chien's Jeremiah Avery (14-2) in 1 minute, 19 seconds in the quarterfinals. It marked the second time Flege pinned Avery this season.

Hargrove (11-2) had a pin and two technical fall before encountering a much taller Ian Pepple of Hastings in the quarterfinals. Hargrove controlled most of the match before finishing off an 8-5 victory.

"He was tall, lanky and a really good wrestler, one of the best in the bracket," Hargrove said of Pepple. "I had to go low single legs and cradles on top, but you have to be aware because (taller wrestlers) are dangerous from more places. You have be smart when you wrestle tall kids."

Hargrove has the top seed at 170 and draws Riverdale's Rylee Wanek (19-2) in the semifinal round.

Malin (13-0) is the second seed at 182, and he ended three of Thursday's matches by pin. He also beat Lodi's Mason Lee (10-3) 12-1 in the third round. Malin was involved in a tight match during the quarterfinal round before he got his right arm around the head of Hudson's Ethan Winkleman (17-1) and threw him early in the second period of their quarterfinal.