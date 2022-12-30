Bi-State Classic: La Crosse Aquinas senior Calvin Hargrove finishes off 170-pound title; Blugolds team champs

Calvin Hargrove paced for a little while on the stage in the middle of the La Crosse Center on Friday night as he waited for his Bi-State Classic championship match to begin.

After a few minutes, the Aquinas High School senior put his warmup jacket back on and paced some more as the third-place match in the 160-pound bracket continued after the score was tied after three periods.

A few more minutes passed, some awards were handed out, and it was finally time for Hargrove to see what he could do with Marshfield’s Owen Griesbach with a 170-pound title on the line as a large crowd watched it unfold.

Hargrove wasn’t perfect, but he recovered from a slow start to cap a very good weekend with a 13-6 victory that made him something he never really thought he could be: a Bi-State Classic champion.

“I didn’t think this was something …” Hargrove said before switching gears. “Freshman year I was 2-2 here, and I didn’t think I’d ever win this tournament.

“But I got a pretty good draw, worked hard and the last two days have been awesome."

Hargrove's tournament got even better a couple of hours after he won when it was revealed that the Blugolds won the Division 3 team championship with 250 points. The only team to outscore Aquinas was Division 1 champion Hastings (Minn.), which had 325½.

The Blugolds finished comfortably ahead of Division 3 runner-up Mineral Point (198). Caledonia's co-op won Division 2 with 189, which was just good enough to beat runner-up Zumbrota-Mazeppa (188).

"It's good to win the tournament as a team," Hargrove said. "That's my favorite about about all of this. That's the most important thing."

Top-seeded Hargrove (13-2) took control in the second period after third-seeded Griesbach (19-2) got to his legs pretty consistently in the first. Hargrove was only taken down once, but Griesbach was dictating the match.

“He wasn’t doing a good job of getting his hips back and getting separation before he could score,” Aquinas coach Deke Stanek said of Hargrove. “We shouted some instructions to him during a break, and he recognized that and was able to get his hips back when the guy shot later in the match.”

Hargrove also gained control with a strong ride that kept Griesbach on his belly for large chinks of time. That, of course, neutralized the chance to attack.

Griesbach escaped to open the second period before Hargrove scored his first takedown. He followed that up with a cradle that popped the crowd and got him three more points.

“It’s a risky move because you waste so much energy holding the grip that it’s almost not worth the three points,” Hargrove said with a smile. “I cradled ny last three opponents, and I should have had them pinned, but I didn’t.

“I really wanted that pin.”

An 8-5 lead that Hargrove took to the third period was quickly extended with an escape and takedown, and he was on his way to topping the third-place finish he had at 160 a year ago.

He was a good extension of a stretch that followed two losses very early in the season.

Hargrove won by large margins and tight margins throughout the week. He started with a pin and followed it up with two technical falls before winning quarterfinal, semifinal and championship matches by decision.

There was one specific consistency to each performance, though.

"I've been riding kids like I've never ridden them before," Hargrove said. "I've been dominating on top."

Hargrove said he wasn’t thrilled with his 9-7 semifinal win over Riverdale’s Rylee Wanek in Friday morning’s semifinal, but there wasn’t much to pick apart in the closing victory over Griesbach.

“This feels like it was a long time coming,” Stanek said. “He wrestled really well all weekend and probably as well as he has during his career at Aquinas in terms of stringing good matches together.”