Bi-State Classic: Local focus turns to 152 pounds

The bracket to watch for the masses on Thursday continues to be at 126 pounds.

But Coulee Region spectators of the Bi-State Classic may take special interest at 152 after the results of matches taking place at the La Crosse Center on Wednesday.

Three of the four 152-pound semifinalists are local after Aquinas High School senior Joe Penchi, Holmen senior Parker Kratochvill and De Soto senior Aiden Brosinski all won quarterfinal matches Wednesday night.

Kratochvill, a 106-pound Bi-State champion in 2019, puts his 14-3 record on the line against Brosinski (19-0), who advanced with a 5-3 victory over Logan/Central's Dylan Ellefson (19-1) in Wednesday night's quarterfinal round.

Semifinals begin shortly after the start of a 9:15 a.m. session start Thursday. Winners of those bouts qualify for championship matchups that begin at 5:30 p.m.

Penchi (12-0) found himself in a 7-2 hole while wrestling Riverdale's Ashton Miess in the quarterfinals, but he woke up in time to finish Miess (18-1) off with a pin in the third period. Penchi, ranked fifth at 160 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, ended the match quickly after securing Miess 20 seconds into the third period.

"I just wrestled terrible in the last match," said Penchi, a Bi-State runner-up at 132 as a sophomore. "I was down big but I stood up, turned into him, pop his head, reach my leg to his leg and was able to spladle him."

Brosinski prevailed in a match that was close from start to finish against Ellefson, ranked seventh in Division 1.

Brosinski, ranked fourth at 160 in Division 3, gave himself separation with a quick escape and eventual takedown of Ellefson in the third period.

"In that match, I didn't really get to my game plan," Brosinski said. "I was a little hesitant out there and could have opened up a little more.

"I went out and tried to feel him out too much and just stick it out. In tough matches, I forget to go right to my stuff, and I have to get better at doing that."

ROSS DOES HIS PART AT 126: Caledonia/Houston senior Brandon Ross placed 11th at his last Bi-State Classic and went on to become an MSHLS Class A state runner-up. He followed that up with a state championship last season, and he is certainly competing with the big boys at the La Crosse Center.

Four state finalists entered the bracket on Wednesday, and three of them remain standing for semifinal matchups Thursday morning.

Ross (14-0), who beat Portage's Chase Beckett (16-2) 7-5 in one quarterfinal, matches up with Hastings' Jack Bainbridge (14-2) after the freshman knocked off Luxemburg-Casco's Easton Worachek (21-4) 11-10 in another quarterfinal.

Worachek was Wisconsin's Division 2 state champ at 106 last season.

"It's a tough bracket, but I know I can win it all if I wrestle my style," said Ross, who won three matches by pin before encountering Beckett, a Division 2 state runner-up in 2020. "It's great to have the competition like we have at this tournament, and I always look forward to having great matches like these."

Beckett gave Ross all he wanted in a match that was tied at 1 after the first period and at 3 after the second. A quick escape left Beckett chasing and he never quite caught up to Ross.

"I knew he was good on his feet and would shoot that single," Ross said of Beckett. "The single is also one of my go-to shots, so I had to try and get to it more than he got to it. He got to it a couple times.

"The escape in the third was big because every point matters. You have to get every point you can."

BLUGOLDS WITH FIVE IN SEMIS: Penchi will be joined by four teammates trying to win semifinal matches Thursday morning.

Sophomore Jake Fitzpatrick (12-0, 106), junior Tate Flege (12-0, 125), junior Calvin Hargrove (12-0, 160) and sophomore David Malin (12-0, 170) all bullied their way through brackets with unbeaten records through four rounds.

Fitzpatrick and Malin are making their first impressions at Bi-State.

The Blugolds are chasing a Division 3 team championship after finishing the first day with 183 points. Aquinas holds a comfortable lead over second-place Iowa-Grant/Highland (140).

Fitzpatrick started the Blugolds off on the right foot with an 8-0 quarterfinal victory over Evansville's Nolan Enderlein (9-1). Fitzpatrick had a 4-0 lead by the end of the first period.

"I want to prove to everyone that I'm good and that I belong here," said Fitzpatrick, who was 16-4 and placed fourth in the Division 3 state tournament as a freshman. "I'm just focused on getting the wins."

FITZPATRICK LEADS LOGAN/CENTRAL: Logan/Central junior Cole Fitzpatrick (17-1) is alive and well at 120.

The fifth-place state qualifier from last season was at his best during a 10-0 win over Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern's Ayden Nolan (15-3) in the quarterfinal round. Fitzpatrick came out quick with an eight-point first period to take care of Nolan.

He won his previous two matches by decision before matching up with Nolan.

Fitzpatrick wrestles Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Jack Krier (11-1) in Thursday morning's semifinals.

ANDERSEN, KOENIG, NOTTESTAD HEAD TO SEMIFINALS: G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro senior Tanner Andersen (16-0) kept his unbeaten record intact after being challenged just once in four matches at 138.

Andersen won twice by pin before using a 12-9 decision in the third round to advance to the quarterfinals. He then beat Bay Port’s Tanner Paulson (15-3) by technical fall to advance to the semifinals.

Two-time Division 2 state champion Rhett Koenig (14-1) of Prairie du Chien placed third in his first Bi-State two years ago, and he will try and improve on that as a semifinalist at 132.

Koenig pinned two opponents and put a couple of technical falls in between them to earn his spot against Stoughton's Cole Sarbacker (19-2). he pinned Tomah's Gavin Finch (17-2) in 4:55 during their quarterfinal matchup.

Westby's Nottestad (22-0, 285), a fourth-place finisher at 220 two years ago, won four times to qualify for his own semifinal. Nottestad had two pins and two decisions, advancing with a 10-2 major decision over Ithaca/Weston's Caleb Marchwick in the quarterfinals.

Nottestad meets Verona's Jay Hanson (2-0) in the semifinals.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

