Bi-State Classic: Logan/Central's Cole Fitzpatrick a banged up semifinalist

There was 1 minute, 6 seconds on the clock when Cole Fitzpatrick took down Auburndale's Colton Weiler to take a two-point lead in a 132-pound quarterfinal match at the Bi-State Classic on Thursday.

Eight seconds later, the two fell out of bounds, and the Logan/Central senior paused before getting up and heading back to the center of the mat. Injury time commenced before Fitzpatrick used adrenaline to finish off a 6-4 victory that gave him a spot in Friday morning's semifinal round.

Moments later, he was in the medical area after a very slow walk from the middle of the La Crosse Center floor to one of its tunnels. Several moments after that, he sat under a railing with ice strapped to the outside of his right knee and holding something to soak up the blood coming from his mouth.

A victory to celebrate was quickly tempered by the reality of injury.

"I don't know what to think right now," Fitzpatrick (21-1) said while sitting against the wall in a different tunnel of the Center. "It's going to tough (to wrestle Friday morning), that's for sure.

"I'll, hopefully, be able to do something about it."

The blood coming from Fitzpatrick's mouth wasn't from a cut lip or his tongue, either.

"My tooth is pretty much out," he said. "I banged my tooth into his hip, and it pretty much popped out."

Fitzpatrick said he had just avenged a previous loss to Weiler, and here he was contemplating the immediate future instead of celebrating a big moment.

The victory put a ribbon on a day that included a pin, a major decision and a decision in his first three bouts. Fitzpatrick finished sixth at last year's Bi-State after advancing to the semifinal round at 120.

He opened his day with a 47-second pin of Spencer/Columbus Catholic's Mikey Weiler and advanced to the quarterfinal with a 14-1 major decision over South Saint Paul's Andrew Schwab (19-3).

The quarterfinal win put him in the semifinals against top-seeded Danny Heiser (20-1) of Evansville. Heiser beat Fitzpatrick by technical fall in last year's fifth-place match and had two pins and a technical fall on Thursday.

CALEDONIA CO-OP WITH THREE ALIVE: Senior Tucker Ginther, junior Owen Denstad and sophomore Braxton Lange all swept through the first four rounds of competition with little resistance until the quarterfinal round for the Warriors.

Ginther (11-0, 145) navigated his path the easiest with a pair of pins before an 11-4 win over Iowa-Grant/Highland's Tyson Imhoff (17-3). One of those pins was against Westby's Garrett Vatland (15-6) in 5:21.

Ginther faces top-seeded Tarrin Riley (18-0) of Mineral Point in the semifinals.

Lange (13-1, 120) followed a first-round bye with a pin before scoring a 5-2 victory over New Richmond's Luke Kamish (14-4) and an 8-2 win over Mauston/Necedah's Drake Gosda (17-1).

He meets second-seeded Roen Carey (17-1) of Mineral Point in the semifinals.

Denstad (13-1, 138) pinned his first three opponents before advancing with a 6-5 quarterfinal win over Marshfield's Brett Franklin (18-1).

Denstad also competes with a Mineral Point wrestler in the semifinal round with his opponent being Lucas Sullivan (18-0).

All of that gave the Warriors 151 points, which is the most among Division 2 schools and fifth-most overall. Caledonia leads second-place Prairie du Chien (144½) and third-place Lodi (115½) in Division 2.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN ADVANCES THREE: Senior Rhett Koenig is trying to win his second Bi-State championship on Friday, but he'll compete in the semifinals round with two teammates in the morining session.

Koenig (15-0), a three-time WIAA Division 2 state champion and the top seed at 138, won all four of his Thursday matches by major decision, technical fall or pin and is scheduled to face Luxemburg-Casco's Easton Worachek (19-3) in his semifinal bout.

Worachek placed fourth in last year's Division 2 state bracket and beat Holmen's Preston Kratochvill (4-1) 11-1 in the quarterfinal round.

Senior Luke Kramer (15-1, 152) and sophomore Blake Thiry (16-0, 195) also won quarterfinal matches Thursday in much different ways.

Kramer pinned Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart's Luke Hoag in 3:07 to secure his semifinal match against second-seeded Jacob Ward (17-0) of Bay Port. It was his second pin of the day and followed a 7-0 win over Aquinas' Zach Malin and 3-2 win over Startford's Ryan Becker (13-5).

Thiry followed up a pin of Riverdale's Dreyton Dreglow with an 8-4 victory over Hastings' Derrick Steinke to set up a quarterfinal bout with Caledonia's Ayden Goetzinger.

Thiry and Goetzinger (12-2) traded escapes before entering extra time, and Thiry used a takedown to win an ultimate tiebreak 5-2.

He faces Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart's top-seeded Hayden VanderVoort (9-0) in the semifinals.

FINCH A SEMIFINALIST FOR TIMBERWOLVES: Gavin Finch was an 11th-place finisher at Bi-State last year but he is headed to the semifinal round at 145 and a pinfall victory in the quarterfinal round.

Finch (18-2) pinned Wausau West's Gabriel Galang (15-3) in 3:23 to get a semifinal match against Marshfield's Hoyt Blaskowski (19-0) on Friday morning. Blaskowski was the 138-pound champion last year.

Finch opened the tournament with a pin before collecting an11-10 win over Chatfield's Carson Rowland (8-2) and a 12-2 major decision against Prairie du Chien's Drew Hird (12-4).