Bi-State Classic: PdC's Rhett Koenig ready to jump-start season

The Christmas cookies have been eaten — he didn’t skimp on them — and the weight has been taken off.

Prairie du Chien High School senior Rhett Koenig is now ready for the 40th annual Bi-State Classic at the La Crosse Center for the unofficial start to his season.

The University of Minnesota recruit and 138-pounder has already wrestled 11 matches and won them all without challenge. But this is the time of season where those challenges begin, and Koenig said Wednesday that he is ready for them.

“The true test for the rest of the season begins now,” said Koenig, a three-time WIAA Division 2 state champion. “We’re getting into a tougher part of the schedule.

“There are always a few tough matches early, but (Bi-State) is usually the start.”

Koenig got to scratch an itch that began his freshman season a year ago when he beat Holmen’s Andrew Weiss 9-4 in the 132-pound Bi-State finals. That gave him his first championship at the event after placing third in 2019 and having the 2020 event called off due to COVID-19.

Koenig brings a 134-9 career record into the 138-pound bracket Thursday as he and the Blackhawks try to make a splash amid a very formidable field.

Prairie du Chien has qualified for three straight Division 2 team state tournaments and have a loaded lineup focused on continuing that streak.

Koenig, a University of Minnesota commit who spent the summer wrestling around the country, has been a key piece for all of those teams. Prairie du Chien was state runner-up in 2021 and lost semifinal duals in both 2020 and 2022.

The Blackhawks already have impressive dual wins this season over Holmen, Aquinas, Lodi and Iowa-Grant/Highland, and they will get to test themselves again at The Clash XX National Duals at the La Crosse Center on Jan. 6-7.

And while the Bi-State determines team champions, the bracketed format leads to a much more individual feel during the two-day event.

Koenig likes his team’s chances to suceed in either format with a very strong lineup for a roster of about 20 wrestlers. The Blackhawks have had to move forward without senior Maddox Cejka due to a broken leg he suffered during a practice earlier this month.

Cejka and Koenig were also captains together for a football team that advanced to the Division 5 state semifinals, and Koenig said his teammate has continued to offer support any way he can during the injury.

“That was tough for us,” Koenig said. “But he’s been around. He’s still at practice, and he’s doing anything he can for us besides wrestle, and it’s important for us to have him there.”

Koenig’s summer included the typical trip to Fargo, N.D., for Greco-Roman and Freestyle championships, but he also added opportunities in Tulsa, Okla., and Las Vegas.

Koenig earned an invitation to the U-17 World Greco-Roman Team Trials in Las Vegas and finished third with his semifinal loss coming to eventual winner Zan Fugitt of Missouri.

He also wrestled for Team Wisconsin in the Greco-Roman National Duals that took place in Tulsa in June.

Those experiences combined with the state semifinal run by the football team in the fall have Koenig pushing hard to end his career the way he desires — as a four-time individual state champion and member of the team state champion.

The next step in that process is the Bi-State, and Koenig expects to be pushed in the 138-pound bracket with Mineral Point’s Lucas Sullivan, Caledonia’s Owen Denstad, Luxemburg-Casco’s Easton Worachek, Holmen’s Preston Kratochvill and Marshfield’s Brett Franklin around.

Sullivan (14-0) was a state runner-up last year, and Denstad (9-1) placed third in Minnesota. Worachek (15-3) was fourth and Kratochvill (1-0) fifth. Kratochvill returned from injury and won his first match in a dual against Aquinas last week, and all of those potential opponents have previously placed fifth or better at Bi-State.

Koenig rushed for 1,078 yards and scored nine touchdowns for a football team that went 10-3 and won 10 straight games to qualify for a semifinal game against eventual runner-up Mayville.

The Blackhawks lost their first two games before rallying to win the SWC and three postseason games for the first time since 1988. Koenig said the team was able to put its first two game — one a loss to Division 5 champion Aquinas — behind it quickly and move on.

But that deep playoff run also made the transition to wrestling a bit more difficult with many wrestlers competing in both sports.

“It was a little tougher this year because the week after (the semifinal), it was wrestling season,” Koenig said. “We had that next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday off. We had to let our bodies recover, and we also had to cut weight.

“Coach (Mike) Rogge gave us those days off, but then we had to go get in shape. It was tougher but still went pretty smooth, I think.”

Koenig also hopes the transition to Big Ten wrestling is a smooth one, even though that won’t happen for months.

The Gophers won his attention over other interested schools like South Dakota State, Air Force, North Dakota State and Northern Illinois.

“What put Minnesota over the top was the endless opportunities they could give me,” Koenig said. “I also connected really well with the coaches and team. I think it’s a good culture that I fit into.

“I think it will let me develop into a really good wrestler.”