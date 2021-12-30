Bi-State Classic: PdC's Rhett Koenig wins 132-pound title

Rhett Koenig met up with Andrew Weiss on a wrestling mat once before Thursday night's bout between the two on a big stage in the middle of the La Crosse Center.

The Prairie du Chien High School junior handled the Holmen junior that time and followed it up by doing it again to win a Bi-State Classic championship at 132 pounds.

Koenig (16-1) had little trouble finding ways to score on takedowns as he handed Weiss a 9-4 defeat that made the two-time WIAA Division 2 state champion a Bi-State champ for the first time.

"It's good to win this, but I look at it more as a steppingstone," Koenig said. "This tournament is great and probably the best tournament we wrestle in besides state, so it's great to win but it's all about getting to that next goal if winning state (again)."

Weiss (15-2) wrestled Koenig tougher than any other opponent in the tournament, but he was never able to gain control after being taken down for the first time 50 seconds in.

While Koenig pinned Weiss in the third period when Holmen beat Prairie du Chien in a nonconference dual meet earlier this season, Thursday's match was different.

Weiss, who pinned three straight opponents before getting a late reversal to beat Luxemburg-Casco's Caleb Delebreau 2-1 in the semifinal round, didn't let Koenig build much on the takedowns he did get.

"I think the last match was about 5-2 when I ended up pinning him," said Koenig, who placed third in his first Bi-State Classic as a freshman. "This match I wrestled a lot differently. It's hard to (pin) a guy twice, and he was really slowing me down.

"I wanted to wrestle it differently, too. I wanted to see where I am with some other things."

Koenig, who is ranked first in Division 2 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, finished the tournament with two pins, two technical falls and a major decision to advance to the championship.

"Every match just drives me more," said Koenig, who suffered his only loss of the season to Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag, who is ranked first in Division 3. "The loss really pushes me, and I'm ready to start ramping up. My season has been good, but there's more to do."

