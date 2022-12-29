Bi-State Classic: West Salem/Bangor's Andy Johnson seizes opportunities on way to semifinals

West Salem High School senior Andy Johnson was banged up from a physical football season that paid off with a trip to Camp Randall Stadium and chance to win a WIAA Division 3 state championship.

The Panthers fell to Monroe that day, but it didn't take long for Johnson to turn his attention to wrestling.

Johnson was a very visible contributor on both sides of the ball for the football team with 30 receptions for 420 yards and five touchdowns and three interceptions during a 12-2 season.

That hasn't always been the case in wrestling, even though he's been part of the varsity lineup since his freshman season. Johnson owns an 84-38 career record and could reach 100 victories despite wrestling just 16 matches as a sophomore.

But there will be plenty of eyes on him Friday morning during the Bi-State Classic at the La Crosse Center after he qualified for a 170-pound semifinal match with four victories on Thursday.

"Andy is an underrated guy," West Salem/Bangor coach Josh Brewer said Thursday night. "He has been his whole career. He's a four-year starter, and his name doesn't get brought up much.

"If people talk about us, it's usually about other guys, and Andy is one of our premier wrestlers."

That was proven throughout the matches he won to secure a semifinal bout against Marshfield's Owen Griesbach (18-1) during Friday morning's session. Johnson improved his record to 20-5 with the four victories.

"My goal was to place, and I'm still going," Johnson said with a smile after beating Kiel's Connor Faust 8-5 in the quarterfinals.

Faust (16-4) had an early 5-2 lead on Johnson before a reversal cut the deficit to one, where it stayed for a long time. Johnson put away most of the second period with a leg ride that didn't result in points but did neutralize Faust.

"It's frustrating, but when you wrestle someone good like (Faust), that's still a good thing," Johnson said of the control. "I was working hard, and he was getting tired."

That allowed Johnson to score and dominate the third for a significant victory.

"It's hard because he came off a tough football season and battled through some injuries," Brewer said of Johnson. "You can see his hand taped up.

"He has a style that is frustrating to coach sometimes because he's so defensive. But he takes advantage of every opportunity the opponent allows and has gotten more aggressive on his feet. What I'm most proud about for him today is everything."

Another opportunity presented itself when Holmen senior Benson Swatek beat second-seeded Ben Peterson of G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro 11-10 in the second round.

Johnson pinned Swatek in the third period before taking care of Faust.

"The way the bracket played out, I liked where we were sitting," Brewer said. "Knowing where we were in the bracket, knowing the two seed got knocked out early, it was like, 'Alright, let's take advantage,' and that's what he did."