Bi-State wrestling: Holiday staple set for return at the La Crosse Center

This week is typically a very busy one for Holmen High School wrestling coach Jason Lulloff, but everyone associated with the event has a bit more spring in their steps after a one-year absence.

Last year marked the first time the Bi-State wasn't contested since it began in 1983, and Lulloff is happy to get it rolling again even if it requires the implementation of COVID-19 protocols and constant juggling of entrants in the brackets of a 70-team field.

Understandably, coaches submit the lineup they hope will compete. But the availability of wrestlers can change leading up to the competition. That's an annual issue, but it is ramped up amid escalated COVID-19 cases.

"I've been fielding phone calls since 7 a.m.," Lulloff said late Monday night. "It's been non-stop. Take this guy out, put this guy in.

"I deal with quite a bit of that but not normally this many in one day."

The 37th version of the event takes place Wednesday and Thursday at the newly renovated La Crosse Center, which Lulloff said will help with protocols event hosts and participating schools are using.

And those protocols aren't hindering the excitement of getting the event back.

"I've had a couple of coaches with smaller teams, maybe four or five athletes," Lulloff said. "Maybe their guys won't even do that great there, but they're like, 'Man, I can't wait for Bi-State.'

"You have teams that may not have a ton to look forward to excited about it. Of course, so are the teams that might be in the thick of (the championship picture)."

Lulloff, who was also approached this week with the possibility of hosting two other significant meets in the near future, believes the title race will be an interesting one to watch play out with 58 teams from Wisconsin and 12 from Minnesota.

Holmen, Marshfield, Wausau West, Luxemburg-Casco, Evansville, Prairie du Chien, Oconto Falls, G-E-T/Mel.-Min., Lodi, Iowa-Grant/Highland, Aquinas, Mineral Point and Stratford are ranked teams from various divisions in Wisconsin ready to appear. Chatfield and Caledonia/Houston are both ranked in Minnesota's Class A.

"This particular Bi-State is going to be fun with the team race," Lulloff said. "There is no team that will run away with this thing. It's going to be tight from the start to the end."

Holmen senior Parker Kratochvill, Stratford senior Gavin Drexler and Oconto Falls senior Clayton Whiting make up the list of returning champions from 2019.

Kratochvill won at 106 and entered Tuesday's seeding meet at 152. Drexler won at 126 and is now at 145, and Whiting has moved up from 160 two years ago to 182 this week.

The field includes five state champions from last season — Luxemburg-Casco's Easton Worachek, Caledonia/Houston's Brandon Ross, Prairie du Chien's Rhett Koenig, Drexler and Whiting — and 10 more wrestlers who lost championship matches.

Worachek and Ross both entered the seeding meeting at 126, which should be the class to watch once the semifinal round rolls around Thursday morning. Worachek and Ross — a two-time state champion — are joined there by Stoughton's Nicolar Rivera and Mineral Point's Lucas Sullivan.

Rivera is a two-time state champion and won the Bi-State at 106 in 2018. He and Sullivan both placed second in last year's state meets, and the four of them will have to deal with Portage's Chase Beckett, D.C. Everest's Easton Cooper and others along the way.

"That class is legit," Lulloff said. "It's loaded. The top four are just amazing wrestlers, and you can go all the way back the 16th kid, and you are still looking at a hammer.

"That's going to be a fun little bracket."

Aquinas junior Tate Flege, a third-place state finisher last season, is the top local competitor in the mix to take a shot at stopping Drexler from repeating. Prairie du Chien freshman Blake Thiry is unbeaten and, along with Aquinas senior Riley Klar, hopes to make a run at stopping Whiting.

Deep brackets at 113 and 145 are also worth watching, and Lulloff said the 132-pound bracket was filled with 64 wrestlers as of Monday night. Other brackets, he said, were holding at about 56.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

