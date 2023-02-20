CASHTON — The Bangor High School boys basketball team put the finishing touch on an unbeaten Scenic Bluffs Conference championship Monday night with a 65-47 victory over second-place Cashton.

The Cardinals (20-3, 14-0) completed a regular-season sweep of the Eagles (19-5, 11-3) behind a game-high 32 points from senior Dustin McDonald, who was held to nine points when the teams played the first time.

McDonald, who averages 18.4 points per game, made two of his three 3-pointers during a 15-point first half and made 12 of 15 attempts from the free-throw line in the second half.

Junior Chase Horstman added 11 points and junior teammate Samuel Cropp nine for the Cardinals, who finished their regular season with eight straight victories.

Cashton was held to 20 points in the first half and was led by junior Connor Butzler’s two 3-pointers and 12 points. Brett Hemmersbach added 10.

New Lisbon 74, Brookwood 61

ONTARIO — The Rockets (8-16, 4-10) took care of the Falcons (5-18, 2-12) by outsourcing them by 13 points after halftime.

Brady Hansen scored a team-high 21 points for Brookwood, and teammates Wyatt Maurhoff and Braden Pasch added 15 and 10, respectively.

Coulee

G-E-T 87, Viroqua 37

VIROQUA — The Red Hawks (12-11, 6-5) won for the second time in three games behind 23 points from junior Cody Schmitz, whose team closes out its regular season Thursday at second-place Onalaska Luther.

Freshman Mason Brone added 14 points for G-E-T.

Nonconference

Onalaska 89, Menomonie 55

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Hilltoppers (17-5), who are ranked fourth in Division 2 by The Associated Press, bounced back from a tough loss to ninth-ranked Central by beating the Mustangs.

Junior Evan Anderson (23 points) and sophomore T.J. Stuttley (18) combined for nearly half of Onalaska’s points.

Westby 73, Kickapoo 61

WESTBY — The Norsemen (8-15) put an end to a three-game losing streak and had a 19-point lead by the end of the first half.

Junior Rhett Stenslien scored 20 points to lead Westby, which had four players reach double figures.

Senior Jack Wenenger added 15 points, senior Brett Crume scored 14 and junior Caleb Johnson made three 3-pointers on his way to 12.

Arcadia 72, C-FC 47

ARCADIA — The Raiders (13-10) won for the sixth time in seven games and outscored the Pirates (11-12) in each half.

Junior Maverick Drazkowski scored a game-high 20 points to lead four Arcadia players in double figures. Drazkowski scored 13 points as the Raiders built a 39-23 lead in the first half.

Senior Connor Weltzien added 16 points with 12 of them in the second half, and teammates Prestin Scow and Kaiden Rotering scored 11 and 10, respectively.

C-FC was led by Andrew Bissen’s 10 points and eight apiece from Drew Wicka and Evan Knecht.

Wisconsin Rapids 56, Tomah 49

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Timberwolves (9-15) closed out their regular season with two losses in their final three games.