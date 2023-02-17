LA CRESCENT, Minn. – The La Crescent-Hokah High School boys basketball team won its fourth game in a row with a 59-24 Three Rivers Conference victory over Rushford-Peterson on Thursday.

The Lancers (16-8, 9-3) built an 18-point halftime lead and held the Trojans to eight points the rest of the way to take their winning streak into a Friday night game at Lewiston-Altura.

Carter Todd and Mason Einerwold combined for 22 first-half points to get La Crescent-Hokah off to such a good start. Todd finished with a team-high 16 points, and Einerwold added 14 as the Lancers avenged a one-point loss to the Trijans earlier this season.

Owen Bentzen scored 11 points for La Crescent-Hokah.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 54, Royall 43

BANGOR – The Cardinals clinched a share of their seventh straight conference championship with a win over the Panthers.

Bangor (18-3, 12-0) maintained its two-game lead over Cashton with two games remaining and did so by pulling away in the second half.

Senior Tanner Jones scored 13 of his team-high 22 points – and made two 3-pointers – in the second half as the Cardinals built on a three-point halftime advantage. Junior Chase Horstman also scored all nine of his points after halftime.

Senior Dustin McDonald also scored 10 points for Bangor, which has only lost to state-ranked Onalaska Luther, Owen-Withee and West Salem this season. The Cardinals have won six straight games and 14 of their past 15.

Cashton 68, Wonewoc-Center 18

CASHTON – The Eagles (19-4, 10-2) won their second game in a row since a loss to Bangor and blasted the Wolves.

Connor Butzler scored 13 points to lead three double-figure scorers for Cashton, which closes out the regular season against Bangor again next week. Noah Hemmersbach added 11 points and Brady Hemmersbach 10 for the Eagles.