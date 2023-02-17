TOMAH — After a blowout loss earlier in the week to Onalaska, the Tomah High School boys basketball team rebounded for a huge MVC road win by beating Aquinas 59-48 on Friday.

After the Timberwolves (9-14, 5-7) led by three points at halftime, senior guard Brady Plueger and senior forward Tom Hesse took over in the second.

Hesse had a game-high 24 points, scoring 16 of his team’s 34 second-half total. Plueger went five-for-six at the free throw line and finished with 17.

The Blugolds (16-7, 5-6) were led by junior forward Walter Berns with 17 points. Fellow junior forward Tanner Peterson added 14 points, while senior guard Andrew Sutton scored 12.

The Timberwolves finish their regular season on Monday with a road game against Wisconsin Rapids. Aquinas is off until Thursday when its visits Central to finish the conference schedule.

Holmen 75, Sparta 55

HOLMEN — The Vikings (11-11, 4-6) were led by another double-double performance from senior forward Reid Tengblad in their home win over the Spartans (3-18, 0-10).

Reid finished with a team-high 22 points and 14 rebounds. His brother, senior forward Drew Tengblad, had 18 points while sophomore guard Kaiden Wilber added 16 points and five steals.

Sparta senior wing Layden Bender led his team with 13 points. Sophomore forward Gavin Rhead added 11 on a perfect five-for-five shooting night.

Coulee

West Salem 84, Viroqua 31

WEST SALEM — A dominant performance by the Panthers (21-1, 10-0), ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press, allowed some of their role players to shine in a win over the Blackhawks (1-21, 0-11).

Junior guard Joe Sullivan led West Salem in scoring with 13 points, including four 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Nathan Karr had 11 points. Eleven is the same number of Panthers players besides Sullivan and Karr to register points.

Viroqua senior guard Casey Kowalczyk led his team with eight points.

Black River Falls 67, G-E-T 65

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Red Hawks (11-11, 5-5) were led by junior Cody Schmitz’s 34 points.

Freshman Mason Brone added 11 for G-E-T, which has lost three of its past four games.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 89, Brookwood 47

BANGOR — The Cardinals beat the Falcons to win outright their seventh straight conference championship.

Twelve players scored for Bangor (19-3, 13-0), which led 47-25 after one half before outscoring Brookwood (5-17, 2-11) by 20 points in the second half.

Senior Dustin McDonald scored a team-high 20 points and made a pair of 3-pointers. Senior Tanner Jones made three 3s and added 16, while junior Noah Michel scored 15.

The Falcons were led by senior Evan Klinkner’s 21 points.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 66, Lewiston-Altura 53

LEWISTON, Minn. — The Lancers (17-8, 10-3) have won five in-a-row after a road win over the Cardinals where senior guard Noah Bjerke-Wieser had a game-high 21 points.

Bjerke-Wieser had 12 in the second half, helping La Crescent-Hokah pull away from a one-point halftime lead. Senior guards Carter Todd added 14 points and Mason Einerwold finished with 12.

Nonconference

Caledonia 76, Cannon Falls 67

CANNON FALLS, Minn. — The Warriors (11-11) made 11 3-pointers and took an eight-point after one half to beat the Bombers.

Mason King made four of those 3-pointers and scored a team-high 23 points. Garrett Konz also made four 4s and scored 18 for Caledonia.

Teammates Reid Klug and Lewis Doyle added 13 and 11, respectively.