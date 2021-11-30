Boys basketball roundup: West Salem wins debut with new coach

HOLMEN — The West Salem High School boys basketball team made its debut under new coach Mark Wagner a big one Tuesday night with an 85-49 nonconference victory over Holmen.

Junior Peter Lattos poured in a game-high 27 points on 12-for-21 shooting, and the Panthers outscored the Vikings by a 48-19 margin in the second half.

Junior Carson Koepnick added 18 points and junior Brett McConkey 11 points and seven rebounds for West Salem, which made 48% of its shots (36 of 75). Lattos also had a team-high 12 rebounds to go with a pair of steals.

Holmen (1-2) was led by Carter Paulson’s 12 points.

Aquinas 62, Melrose-Mindoro 54

MELROSE — Senior Quinn Miskowski scored a team-high 18 points for the Blugolds (1-0) as they held off the Mustangs in their opener.

Aquinas led by a point after one half before pulling away despite Melrose-Mindoro’s Tristan McRoberts scored a game-high 24 points. Miskowski scored all seven of his second-half points from the free-throw line.

McRoberts had 13 in the first half and 11 in the second. Senior Chris Wilson and junior Jackson Flottmeyer backed up Miskowski by adding 14 points apiece for the Blugolds.

Menomonie 58, Logan 57 (OT)

The Rangers (1-2) were led by Ryan Bye and Keenan Hass, who scored 11 points apiece. Justis Arellano added 10 for Logan.

Onalaska Luther 84, Tomah 67

ONALASKA — The Knights started their season with a comfortable win over the Timberwolves.

Sophomore Logan Bahr led Luther with five 3-pointers that led to 21 points and grabbed five rebounds, while junior teammate Isaiah Schwichtenberg had 17 points and five assists.

Senior Gavin Proudfoot scored 11 points and had a team-high six rebounds for the Knights.

Senior Dustin Derousseau scored a game-high 32 for Tomah, which made just 1 of 13 attempts from the 3-point line. Derousseau made 8 of 16 shots and 16 of 21 free throws.

Bangor 60, Black River Falls 53

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Senior Will Reader made three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 21 points for the Cardinals (1-0).

Junior Dustin McDonald added 17 points for Bangor and had 11 of them in the first half. McDonald matched Reader’s three 3-pointers for the Cardinals, who also received 10 points from junior Tanner Jones.

Sophomore Evan Anderson scored 25 points for the Tigers (1-1) and had 19 of those points in the first half. Junior teammate Trey Cowley added three 3-pointers and 13 points.

Viroqua 51, Hillsboro 42

HILLSBORO, Wis. — Senior Kamden Oliver scored 24 points for the Blackhawks (2-0), who also received 11 from senior Griffin Olson.

De Soto 57, Riverdale 53

MUSCODA, Wis. — Sophomore Mason Zink scored a team-high 15 points for the Pirates (1-0) as they opened the season with a victory.

Senior Tanner Pedretti added 14 and senior Josh Boardman 10 for De Soto.

Mauston 73, Sparta 49

SPARTA — The Spartans only trailed by nine at the half, but the Golden Eagles pulled away in the second half.

Junior Layden Bender led Sparta (0-3) with 11 points.

