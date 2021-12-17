Boys high school basketball: Williams banks in winner for La Crosse Central against Madison La Follette

MADISON — The Central High School boys basketball team received an opportunity and cashed in on it for a big nonconference victory on Friday.

Madison La Follette had a chance to set up the winning shot, but threw the ball away with 1.4 seconds left, and Central's Nic Williams made the Lancers pay by banking in a 3-pointer as time expired on a 76-73 triple-overtime victory for the RiverHawks at the 60Eight Basketball Tournament hosted by Madison College.

"They had the ball with 1.4 seconds left, and we put Bennett (Fried) on the ball," Central coach Todd Fergot said. "They went for a lob, but they threw the ball out of bounds, and we had it three-quarters court on the side."

Fergot said assistant coach Matt Neary gave him a suggestion for a play, and what was essentially a give and go for Williams paid off with the winning basket. Williams inbounded the ball to Porter Pretasky, who got it back to Williams in time to get the shot off and end the game.

Williams, a 6-foot-1 junior guard, put the finishing touch on a 17-point performance with the winning 3 and helped Central (5-1) win its second straight game and qualify for Saturday's championship game against DeForest (5-0), which beat Yorkville Christian (Ill.) 94-85.

Senior Devon Fielding scored a team-high 22 points and grabbed four rebounds for the RiverHawks, but he fouled out in one of the overtime sessions. So did fellow starter Collin Adams.

"Our bench guys really stepped up," Fergot said. "I thought Adam Olson had some really good minutes, I thought Quinn Servais was really solid and played good defense, and I thought Henry Meyer, our sophomore, did a really nice job."

Fried, a junior, also helped pick up the slack with 19 points and eight rebounds, and Pretasky added eight points and 12 rebounds for Central in a game that was close throughout.

The RiverHawks held a 45-26 rebounding advantage that kept them in the game.

Arhman Lewis scored a team-high 17 points for La Follette, and K'Shawn Gibbs added 16.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0