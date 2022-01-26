Boys high school roundup: Holmen basketball team upsets Onalaska in OT

HOLMEN — Holmen High School boys basketball coach Ryan Meyer wasn’t sure if he should celebrate as the student section for his school erupted inside the Bernie L. Ferry Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

Sophomore Jase Leeser sparked the excitement by hitting a jump shot as overtime expired and appeared to give the Vikings a 51-50 MVC victory over rival Onalaska. He was quickly given confirmation.

“The buzzer went off just as he released it, so I wanted to make sure it was good first,” Meyer said. “It was pretty electric. Our student section stormed the court, our players stormed the court, and I think our fans stormed the court.”

Holmen (5-10, 3-3) had lost 14 straight to Onalaska (9-4, 2-3) before Leeser’s heroics on the final possession.

The Vikings erased a 12-point halftime deficit and took a three-point lead in the final minute of regulation before Isaac Skemp hit a 3-pointer to knot things up at 47. Holmen had a final possession, but an attempt from the 3-point line was missed.

Junior Nick Odom put the Hilltoppers ahead 50-49 with a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in overtime before Holmen set for its best attempt at the win. The Vikings didn’t get the shot they wanted after inbounding the ball with 11 seconds left but were patient and worked the ball to Leeser.

“We kept our composure, and Jase Leeser had a nice shot-fake dribble pull-up,” Meyer said. “It went in right at the buzzer.”

Senior Carter Paulson led Holmen with 15 points, and Drew Tengblad added 10. Leeser’s winning basket gave him seven, and Reid Tengblad led the way with 12 rebounds.

Sophomore Adam Skifton scored 15 points to lead the Hilltoppers, who also received 10 points and eight rebounds from freshman T.J. Stuttley and nine points from senior Brock Herczeg.

Logan 56, Sparta 54

The Rangers (4-12, 2-4) posted their second win in three games and were led by junior Justis Arellano’s 14 points. Teammates Ryan Bye and Keenan Hass added 12 and 11, respectively.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 59, Necedah 37

BANGOR — Junior Dustin McDonald scored 28 points to help seventh-ranked Bangor win its 78th straight conference game.

McDonald has averaged 21 points over his past five games and has 54 in the past two. He made five 3-pointers and scored 16 points as Bangor built a 28-25 lead in the first half.

Necedah then scored 12 second-half points.

Gunner Ellenburg and Will Reader each added 10 points for Bangor.

Cashton 62, Royall 54

CASHTON — The second-place Eagles (13-3, 7-1) jumped back on the winning track after a loss to first-place Bangor and beat the Panthers.

Cashton senior Bowdy Dempsey scored a game-high 21 points and had 12 of them in the second half. Connor Butzler made two 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Cashton, which built a 29-20 lead in the first half. Presley Brueggen matched Butzler’s 18 points.

Brookwood 48, Wonewoc-Center 40

WONEWOC, Wis. — The Falcons (4-11, 2-5) won their second game in a row.

Nonconference

Mauston 65, Tomah 61

MAUSTON, Wis. — The Timberwolves (7-7) had a four-game winning streak snapped despite 26 points from senior Dusty Derousseau.

Derousseau scored 20 points in the second half and made three 3-pointers. He is averaging 23 points per game this season and scored at least 25 for the seventh time.

Junior Tom Hesse added 15 points and junior Bryant Thornton 10 for Tomah.

Altoona 75, G-E-T 70

ALTOONA, Wis. — Cody Schmitz scored 39 points, but the Red Hawks (7-8) had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Schmitz is averaging 34 points per game and has scored at least 35 points six times.

Lancaster 62, Viroqua 36

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (5-8) lost their eighth straight game after opening the season with five straight victories.

WRESTLING

MVC

Aquinas 46, Tomah 33

Aquinas 84, Onalaska/Luther 0

The Blugolds won a pair of dual meets at the Reinhart Athletic Complex and received a pair of pins from Tate Flege at 145, Joe Penchi at 152 and Will Hansen at 220. David Malin won by pin and technical fall at 170. One of Flege’s pins came against Tomah’s Gavin Finch.

Coulee

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro 37, West Salem/Bangor 36

GALESVILLE — The Titans won three straight matches at 126, 132 and 138 pounds to secure a win with one match left against the Catbirds.

West Salem/Bangor held a 12-6 lead after pins from Andy Johnson and Luke Noel at 170 and 182, but G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro pushed its way back in front at 15-12 when Bradyn Lockington picked up a pin at 220.

Two more pins from Reid Rasmussen (285) and Jackson Roesler (106) gave the Catbirds a 24-15 lead, and Brett Plomedahl followed up a Terek Frey victory at 113 with a pini at 120 to put West Salem/Bangor in front 30-21 before Jackson Blaken (126), David Hiles and tanner Andersen all won to give the dual to the Titans. Blaken and Andersen won by pin.

Viroqua 42, Westby 34

WESTBY — The Blackhawks won one of the three contested matches — a pin by Hadley Gilardi at 195 — while earning six wins via forfeit.

Klayton Geier picked up a pin at 120 for the Norsemen, while Garrett Vatland won via major decision at 152.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 36, Kickapoo/La Farge 30

VIOLA, Wis. — The Pirates earned the victory when Nathan Woodhouse gave them a 36-18 lead with a pin at 195. Aiden Brosinski (152), Seth Greeno (138) and Trenton Baldwin (145) also had pins for De Soto.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Albert Lea 4, La Crescent-Hokah 1

ALBERT LEA, Minn. — Cooper Hollon scored on a power play in the second period to pull the Lancers within 2-1, but they allowed a pair of goals in the third period.

Wyatt Farrell assisted on Hollon’s goal, while Collin Morken made 53 saves for La Crescent-Hokah, which dropped to 8-6-1.

