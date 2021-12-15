Boys high school roundup: La Crosse Central boys basketball team gets past Tomah

TOMAH — The Central High School boys basketball team bounced back from its only loss of the season by beating Tomah 61-43 in an MVC game on Tuesday.

The RiverHawks (4-1, 1-0) played short-handed due to COVID-19 protocols, but that didn’t stop them from scoring 36 points in the first half. Senior Porter Pretasky poured in a game-high 21 points for Central, which played its first game since a loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Minn.) on Saturday.

Senior Colin Adams added 14 points and junior Bennett Fried nine for Central, which had 12 steals and was led by Henry Meyer’s five.

The Timberwolves (1-4, 0-2) were led by Tom Hesse’s 16 points and Dustin Derousseau’s 13. Derousseau also had eight rebounds and four assists.

Coulee

Viroqua 46, Arcadia 43

ARCADIA — Clayton Weston scored a game-high 21 points and Ayden McDowell added 10 to help the Blackhawks (5-0, 1-0) win their conference opener and stay unbeaten.

Weston had Viroqua’s first 11 points and 15 in the first half, but the Blackhawks had to battle back from a 23-19 deficit at the break. Griffin Olson made that possible by hitting two 3-pointers and scoring all nine of his points in the second half.

Richard Gomez had 16 points to lead the Raiders, who fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the conference.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 48, Eleva-Strum 38

MELROSE — The Mustangs (3-3, 2-0) were without leading scorer Tristan McRoberts, who is injured, but Dominic McRoberts posted a double-double with 26 points and 15 rebounds to guide Melrose-Mindoro to its third straight win.

Trent Laufenberg added 11 points for the Mustangs, who trailed 26-25 at the half but limited the Cardinals to 12 points after the break.

C-FC 51, Blair-Taylor 46

BLAIR — The Pirates (3-1, 2-0) became the first team this season to beat the Wildcats (4-1, 1-1).

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 83, Fillmore Central 58

HARMONY, Minn. — The Lancers (3-0, 2-0) received a team-high 20 points from Parker McQuin to stay unbeaten.

Carter Todd added 18, Cam Manske 12 and Mason Einerwold 11 for La Crescent-Hokah.

Caledonia 86, Winona Cotter 37

WINONA, Minn. — The Warriors (3-0, 1-0) led 55-12 after one half and were led by Jackson Koepke’s 13 points.

Fifteen players scored for Caledonia, and Koepke’s performance was backed up by 11-points apiece from Eli King and Lewis Doyle. Koepke scored all of his points in the first half, and King had nine of his.

Nonconference

Onalaska Luther 63, Cashton 51

ONALASKA — The Knights (4-1) took care of the Eagles (1-2) by building their winning margin in the first half.

Senior Gavin Proudfoot, who recently committed to play football at Northern Iowa University, had 19 points and 18 rebounds for the Knights, who won the rebounding battle 52-27.

Sophomore Logan Bahr added 11 points and 15 rebounds for Luther, which has won two straight games since a loss at West Salem.

Eau Claire North 66, Holmen 38

HOLMEN — Matthew Levandoski scored 14 points and was the only player in double figures for the Vikings, who shot just 29% from the floor and 11% from beyond the arc.

Holmen, which has lost back-to-back games and dropped to 2-5, also had 17 turnovers and trailed 32-20 at the half.

Menomonie 75, Sparta 52

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Spartans scored just 13 points in the first half as they fell to 1-4.

Thomas Laufenberg made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, all of which came in the second half. Layden Bender also made two 3s and added 14 points.

Westby 80, Brookwood 33

WESTBY — The Norsemen (4-1) led 40-16 after one half and never looked back.

Senior Hudson Lipski scored a game-high 22 points for Westby and made four 3-pointers along the way.

Senior Cale Griffin added 14 points and sophomore Rhett Stenslien 12 for Westby in its second straight victory.

Cuba City 56, Prairie du Chien 41

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks trailed 26-13 at the half and fell to 0-4.

WRESTLING

Nonconference

West Salem/Bangor 42, Sparta 31

SPARTA — Isaac Corbin (138 pounds), Trevor Arentz (152) and Chris Najera (195) won by pin for the victorious Catbirds.

Freshman Devin Lietzau (120) and Tye Klass (170) picked up impressive wins for the Spartans. Lietzau pinned Bradyn Glasspoole in 1 minute, 39 seconds, and Klass recorded a 15-5 major decision over Andy Johnson.

BOYS HOCKEY

MVC

Tomah/Sparta 4, Onalaska/La Crosse 3

ONALASKA — Tomah/Sparta (2-3, 1-0) scored three unanswered goals over the second and third periods to come back from a 2-1 deficit and snap a two-game slide.

Adam Thompson tied the game at 2-2 late in the second period before assisting Owen Walker early in the third to give Tomah/Sparta a 3-2 edge. Thompson added another goal about eight minutes later to extend Tomah/Sparta’s lead before Noah Gillette brought the Hilltoppers (0-3, 0-1) back within one.

But Onalaska/La Crosse was unable to find the equalizer.

Thompson finished with two goals and two assists, while Walker also had two goals.

Gillette had two goals for the Hilltoppers, while Colin Comeau had one goal and Carter Hayes had two assists.

Coulee

West Salem 3, Black River Falls 2 (OT)

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Noah LaFleur scored the decisive goal as the Panthers (3-3, 2-0) snapped a two-game skid.

LaFleur also gave West Salem a 2-1 lead in the second period after Lincoln Rahzen tied the game at 1-1; both of those goals came on power plays.

Wyatt Madvig and Micah Zonschke each had a goal for the Tigers (4-2, 0-1), who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Madvig also added an assist.

Nonconference

DeForest 3, Aquinas co-op 2

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The Avalanche (1-5) led 1-0 in the first period and tied the game at 2-all in the third but ultimately lost their fifth in a row.

Joey Zimmerman and Ethan Meyer each scored for the Aquinas co-op, while Eli Grimslid and Zander Skrede had an assist apiece.

Keaton Breske made 26 saves between the pipes for the Avalanche.

