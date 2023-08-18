RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Cashton High School football team opened its season with a 39-6 nonconference victory over Ithaca on Thursday.

Senior Brett Hemmersbach rushed for 163 yards and four touchdowns help the Eagles run their regular-season winning streak to 10 games. Cashton had a 25-0 lead by halftime.

Hemmersbach had a 10-yard scoring run in the first quarter, a 5-yarder in the second, a 6-yarder in the third and a 39-yarder in the fourth. Ethan Klinkner also scored from 2 yards out for the last touchdown of the first half.

Brady Hemmersbach also connected with Connor Butzler for a first-quarter touchdown pass as the offense rolled up 433 total yards. Brady Hemmersbach completed 5 of 9 passes for 99 yards and rushed for another 89.

Viroqua 48, Dodgeville 6

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won for the first time since Week 2 of last season and ended a seven-game losing streak.

Benson McDowell completed 28 of 33 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns for Viroqua, which opened a season with a win for the first time since 2018.

Junior Kayden Sullivan had seven catches for 79 yards and a touchdo0wn and returned two punts to the end zone. Solomon Murdock also caught eight passes for 42 yards, and Owen Zahm hauled in a TD pass.

Oliver Pelock rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries to lead Viroqua's ground game.

GIRLS GOLF

MVC meet

ONALASKA — Tomah won the first conference battle of the season by shooting a collective 188 at Coulee Golf Bowl.

Sophomore Karma Hasselberger topped the Timberwolves by shooting a 39 that gave her a four-shot victory over Onalaska junior Olivia Konrardy-Buchal and was five shots better than third-place Jayeanna Palm, a junior from Holmen.

The Vikings were second as a team with a score of 195, and that was one shot better than third-place Onalaska. Aquinas (205) and Sparta (265) were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Holmen's Trininty Horstman, Tomah's Camryn Eirschele and Aquinas' Emma Dobbins all tied for fourth individually with matching rounds of 47.