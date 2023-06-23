The timing could have been worse but not a whole lot worse.

Cody Schmitz was playing in an AAU basketball tournament in Mequon back in April when he felt some discomfort in his left foot.

The Gale-Ettrick- Trempealeau High School senior-to-be didn’t ignore the injury but played again the next day anyway and things got worse.

“I tweaked it and could feel some pain in that area,” Schmitz said. “The next day, I stepped on it wrong and ended up breaking it all the way through and felt it pop.”

The scoring and rebounding machine was diagnosed with a Jones fracture, which means a break in the fifth metatarsal — the bone on the pinky toe side of his foot — and led to a shutdown during a pretty important recruiting month in his sport of choice.

That’s probably why the college offers haven’t yet started for a 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard who has scored 1,811 points and pulled down 588 rebounds during a 66-game career with the Red Hawks. Schmitz was sidelined during prime recruiting season.

He’s been in touch with plenty of Division I programs — Princeton, North Dakota State, South Dakota, North Dakota, Indiana State and St. Thomas (Minn.) among them — and even more Division II schools, but most, it seems, are waiting to see him back in action during a couple of AAU tournaments in July.

“This is a huge summer for me,” said Schmitz, who averaged 29.4 points and 8.8 rebounds as a junior. “The spring was big, as well, so it’s a bummer to go through this, but I just have to move on.”

Schmitz has done just that after spending the remainder of April and all of May rehabbing his injury. Surgery was performed four days after he broke his foot, and that was followed by a couple of weeks off the foot at home.

Schmitz tried to return to school on crutches but quickly abandoned them for a scooter. A swimming pool and exercise bike at home helped the spring rehab process along, and he started to do some basketball-related things again in the middle of May.

He was allowed to return to the basketball court on May 31 and started re-acclimating himself immediately.

“I think I got right back on the court,” Schmitz said with a laugh. “I was nervous, but I was really itching to get back out there.”

He had started with dribbling and shooting drills before getting the green light, then started to test himself with more movement. The reassurance from his doctor that the foot healed correctly helped Schmitz’s comfort level and gave him confidence to push himself a bit.

“Once I started ramping up a bit and p[laying some games, I started to feel like myself again,” he said. “It feels great to say the least. It’s been a super long recovery time.”

Schmitz joined his G-E-T teammates for a summer tournament one week ago at Saint Mary’s (Minn.) and played roughly half of one of his team’s three games. He said there was some expected soreness that came with the activity, but he considered the return a success.

He’ll continue to play and work out with his high school teammates this summer, but Schmitz has a couple of dates circled on his calendar to make up for lost time.

The Wisconsin Blizzard has AAU tournaments remaining July 6-9 in Cincinnati and July 13-16 back in Mequon. That’s where he will have the platform to show coaches of the teams with which he has communicated — and more — that he is worthy of their attention.

Schmitz said he is simply looking for the best environment for his game and is open to play at whichever program provides that. But a good Division I opportunity would appeal to anyone who has put the time and effort into a sport as Schmitz has.

“It is a goal,” he said. “I believe in myself, and I know I can play at (the Division I) level, but at the end of the day I’m also going to be realistic and find the best fit for me.”

Schmitz said improving as a defensive player this offseason sits at the top of his objective list. He has proven himself a capable scorer and rebounder since joining the varsity and believes a better performance on the other side of the ball will catch more attention from college coaches and help make the Red Hawks a better team next winter.

“I believe I have to show more effort on defense and can be more of a(n asset) being able to take care of multiple tasks and guarding on ball,” said Schmitz, who missed the track and field season due to the injury and said he hasn’t yet decided if he will return as quarterback of the football team in the fall. “That and my lateral quickness is kind of the biggest thing for me right now.”