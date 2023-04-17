The King family has exited the transfer portal.

Former Caledonia High School standouts Noah and Eli King found new basketball homes on Monday, with Noah committing to NCAA Division II Upper Iowa and Eli to Division I North Dakota.

Noah moves on after completing his eligibility at Kirkwood Community College (Iowa), and Eli after playing one season at Iowa State University.

Noah, a 6-foot-2 guard, was an NJCCA All-American second-teamer after averaging 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for a team that went 25-7 and just missed out on a spot in the national tournament.

He was at Kirkwood for three seasons but missed the second with a foot injury. He said finding the next stop for his career involved discussions with many programs — Division II and Division I mid-majors — before he chose Upper Iowa over Winona State and Minnesota State-Moorhead.

"I took visits to those three schools," Noah said. Those were the three D-IIs that were at the top of my list. Upper Iowa was the last of those three visits, and then it took me a few days to decide."

Eli's departure came after a freshman season with very little playing time. The 6-3 guard played in only nine of the Cyclones' 33 games and averaged 3.4 minutes per game with 11 points in 31 minutes.

"There were a few reasons (to leave Iowa State), but (playing time) was the main one," Eli said. "I'm just looking for a bigger opportunity and bigger role."

North Dakota wasn't in the picture during Eli's recruitment from high school, but he said coach Paul Sather was aware of his contributions to the Warriors. Eli led Caledonia to a third-place MSHSL Class AA state finish while averaging 19.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 4.2 steals per game as a senior.

Eli also made a visit to UW-Green Bay and had another scheduled for Indiana State but canceled that one after visiting Grand Forks, N.D.

"I played with Treysen Eaglestaff and B.J. Omot for a full year in AAU," he said. "I know those guys really well, and I liked the other guys I met, too."

Omot started every game and led the Fighting Hawks in scoring with 12 points per game. Eaglestaff started 11 games and played in all 33 while averaging 8.4 ppg.

Eli said the experience gained through a season of playing the more physical college game should make the transition a smooth one.

Noah said playing for a Kirkwood program that still managed to emphasize team success with players predominantly preparing themselves to compete at a higher level was a benefit to his development.

While players have to look out for No. 1, Kirkwood could sell team success after averaging 23 wins and winning a national championship over the past five seasons.

"The teams that are in the national tournament or among the top ranked teams in the country tend to get the most attention and most players recruited," he said. "If the team does really well, your chances to move on as an individual are better, too."

Noah also said he feels like his basketball IQ is on a different level than when he graduated from Caledonia and first entered the world of college basketball.

"I'm definitely smarter as a basketball player," Noah said. "The game is a lot more Xs and Os and complicated things at the college level with scouting reports and knowing what sets teams are running.

"At Caledonia, we didn't have to worry a lot about those things, but I think I grew a lot in that area."