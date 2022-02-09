College basketball notebook: Donarski helps Cyclones to No. 9 national ranking

The Iowa State University women's basketball team is 20-3, tied for first place in the Big 12 Conference and ranked ninth nationally by The Associated Press.

Aquinas High School graduate Lexi Donarski has played a big hand in that success by ranking second on the team with more than 35 minutes played per game.

Donarski, a sophomore, is averaging 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Cyclones, who take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game at TCU.

She has averaged 16 points and 2.8 assists during the winning streak and is shooting 37.3% from the 3-point line (60-for-161) this season. Donarski is also shooting 82.7% on free throws (43-for-52).

KING LEADING WAY AT VALPO: Central graduate Kobe King is the leading scorer for Valparaiso's men's basketball team this season with his average of 14.9 points per game.

King, who started his college career at the University of Wisconsin, also ranks second on the team with his average of 4.9 rebounds per game.

King is shooting 48.8% from the floor (80-for-164) and has made 10 of 25 attempts from the 3-point line.

OLSON, WAGNER HELP YOUNGSTOWN STATE CRUISE: Westby grad Chelsea Olson and G-E-T grad Lexi Wagner have helped Youngstown State's women's basketball team to a 18-4 overall record and 12-3 performance in the Horizon League.

Olson is averaging 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, while Wagner is chipping in 4.1 points and shooting 37.7% form the 3-pointline (20-for-53). The Penguins are second to IUPUI (13-3) in the standings.

Olson also leads the team in assists (4.8 per game) and ranks second in steals (29) and blocked shots (16).

WITTMERSHAUS A STARTING FORCE: Bangor graduate Emma Wittmershaus has started 18 of the 19 games she's played for UW-Milwaukee this season.

She is averaging 8.2 points and ranks second on the Panthers (9-13, 8-7 Horizon League) with her average of 5.0 rebounds per game after a 16-point performance in a 65-56 loss to UW-Green Bay.

Wittmershaus is shooting 49.3% from the floor an has 26 assists, 22 steals and 12 blocked shots.

BECKER IN KEY ROLE: Courtney Becker, one of Donarski's teammates at Aquinas, isn't starting at Drake, but she has pulled down more rebounds than any other player on the team.

Becker has played in all 22 of the Bulldogs' games as a reserve, but her 124 rebounds — an average of 5.6 per game — lead Drake, which is 12-10 overall and 4-7 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Bulldogs have won three of their past five games, and Becker is holding down an average of 5.0 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the floor (44-for-94). She has scored at least 10 points six times and has two double-doubles for the Bulldogs.

SDSU WOMEN TIED FOR FIRST: Melrose-Mindoro grad Mesa Byom has played in 19 games as a reserve for South Dakota State, which is tied with South Dakota for the Summit League lead at 11-1.

Byom averages 2.9 points and 1.6 rebounds in just over six minutes per game for the Jackrabbits.

LOCAL FLAVOR AT MANKATO: The Minnesota State-Mankato women's basketball team is 16-5 overall, and its 12-5 record leads the South Division of the NSIC.

Aquinas grad Taylor Theusch, Onalaska grad Tayla Stuttley and Melrose-Mindoro grad Emily Herzberg have all contributed to the performance.

Theusch has started 18 games and averages 9.0 points while making 39% of her attempts form the 3-point line. She has made 39 of 100 attempts and at least one in 17 of her 21 games.

Stuttley has played in 14 games and averages 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Herzberg has averaged more than 10 minutes in the six games she has played and averages 1.2 points and 2.8 rebounds.

KING STARTING AT WINONA STATE: Caledonia graduate Owen King has started in all 21 of Winona State's games, and his average of 28 minutes per game have led to averages of 6.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

King, who has made 15 of 43 3-point attempts, scored a season-high 15 points in a game against Minnesota-Crookston.

Carson Arenz, an Onalaska grad, has played in all 21 games as a reserve and averages 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds while making 11 of 37 attempts from the 3-point line.

