College basketball: Terrance Thompson commits to SIU-Edwardsville

Former Central High School basketball standout Terrance Thompson has committed to continue his career at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, which is a member of the Division I Ohio Valley Conference.

Thompson, a 2020 Central graduate, started his collegiate career at UW-Green Bay before moving on to spend one season with Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. His return to Division I competition with this decision also included offers from Maine, Western Illinois and Texas Southern.

Thompson, a 6-foot-8 forward, played in 27 games and averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for Navarro in 2021-22. He shot 46.8 percent from the floor and started 13 times for a team that went 17-13. He averaged 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while playing 24 games — and starting 15 — for the Phoenix the year before.

Thompson helped Central qualify for two WIAA Division 2 state tournaments and beat top-ranked Onalaska in a sectional semifinal before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the season prior to a sectional championship game and the state tournament his senior year.

Edwardsville was 11-21 overall and posted a 5-13 record in the OVC last season. Murray State (31-3, 18-0) won the conference title and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

