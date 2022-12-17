College football: Carter Todd flips from basketball standout to WSU football commit

RUSHFORD, Minn. -- Carter Todd always thought he was destined to be a college basketball player.

Instead, the La Crescent-Hokah senior will be suiting up for the Winona State football team next fall after announcing his commitment to the Warriors this week.

The pivot to playing football at the next level almost ended before it started.

Todd thrived for the Lancers on the hardwood in the first three years of high school, earning attention from NCAA Division III and Division II schools in the area. Meanwhile, the 6-foot-4 receiver played for a football program that lost 21 straight games and had not won in nearly five calendar years prior to this fall.

With that history of losing, Todd was a bit burned out and planned not to play football his senior year and focus all his attention onto basketball instead. When Terry Donovan was brought on as the Lancers’ new head football coach this past offseason, Todd was convinced that this fall would be different.

Sure enough, La Crescent-Hokah nearly won in Week 1, picked up its first win in 1,792 days in Week 2 and followed that up with another win in Week 3. By season's end, the Lancers had a 5-5 record, including their first MSHSL playoff win in nine years.

Meanwhile, Todd says he felt like a kid again.

“I loved football my whole life and I fell in love with the game again,” he said.

It helped that Todd was lighting up the scoreboard.

In his first three games, he had 19 catches for 290 yards and five touchdowns, adding 22 rushes for 185 yards and a touchdown. By the end of the year, Todd had 67 catches for 932 yards and 11 touchdowns, as well as 508 yards on 59 rushes with five touchdowns.

Despite the fact that Todd had not participated in any college football camps in the past, and teams had not been recruiting him in the past, that hot start to the year gained some attention. After that point, WSU offensive coordinator Isaac Fruechte reached out to express the school’s interest and invite Todd to make a game day visit.

Todd says he quickly fell in love with the program, in part because of the Warriors’ dedication to bringing in the best local talent like himself.

“When I talked to Coach Bergstrom, he said he’s going to recruit Winona and go out from there…That really stuck with me, he wants to stay with the guys in the area,” Todd said.

While that explains Todd’s choice of Winona State over the other NSIC programs that reached out, his decision to pick football over basketball at the collegiate level was even more simple.

“It just came down to I’m a better football player, I believe, than I am at basketball,” Todd said.