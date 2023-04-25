The net cast when Lexi Donarski's name hit the transfer portal was huge.

The Aquinas high School graduate doesn't even know how many school expressed interest in her services after announcing on March 24 that she was leaving Iowa State University women's basketball team after three seasons.

She does, however, remember how quickly her decision was noticed by coaches around the country.

"I received some emails right away when I put my name in," Donarski said Monday after revealing she will play her final two seasons at the University of North Carolina. "The first text was, for sure, within a half hour."

The 6-foot guard who helped the Blugolds qualify for four WIAA Division 4 state championship games and win two of the three they played — the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the title game her senior season — was a three-year starter for the Cyclones.

Iowa State was 67-28 overall and 37-17 in the Big 12 Conference with Donarski on the court, and she started all 95 games. The Cyclones placed second once, third once and fourth once during her run.

But Donarski, whose Aquinas teams were 107-3, wanted a change of pace — literally — after fifth-seeded Iowa State (22-10) was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by 12th-seeded Toledo in the first round.

She believes she found that exactly one month after sharing her intention to leave Iowa State.

"I wanted a team that really pushes the ball ahead in transition," said Donarski, who averaged 13.2 points and 3.2 rebounds during her Iowa State career. "That fits the style of play that my game benefits the most from."

Donarski was a 36.4-percent 3-point shooter for the Cyclones and made 196 shots from beyond the arc during her three seasons. She also built a national reputation as a defender and was named the conference's defensive player of the year as a sophomore.

She made a visit to Indiana University a couple of weeks ago and followed that up with another to Chapel Hill last week.

The Tar Heels, who were 22-11 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, impressed Donarski enough to cancel a scheduled visit — portal players are allowed three — to Ohio State and make her choice.

UCLA, Louisville and LSU were other programs in contention for Donarski until the Tar Heels won her over.

The experience was a first for Donarski, who avoided the high school recruiting scene by committing to the Cyclones the summer after eighth grade. She said hours were spent on the phone or in Zoom meetings daily with coaches from around the company.

The first couple of weeks were the heaviest before Donarski and her parents — Dave and Pam — started narrowing the list.

"They were definitely part of it," Donarski said after completing a 90-minute workout Monday afternoon. "They went on the visits with me, and coaches I was interested in were also talking to my parents.

"They were really involved, and I wanted to hear their opinions about everything."

A visit home over Easter led to them watching a lot of basketball together as the list was narrowed. They watched for the right offensive and defensive styles and shared thoughts about the correct fit.

Her visit to North Carolina and meeting players and coach Courtney Banghart gave her enough of an indication of being in the right place that she called off the visit to Columbus, Ohio.

"I could see myself in their offense," Donarski said. "They have gotten a couple of transfers and a number of top scorers returning, too.

"I'm someone who is always playing hard, someone who cares about getting stops on defense and guarding the other team's best scorer. On the offensive side, (I can) score in a variety of ways and make open 3s."

Donarski joins a team that lost a couple of scoring threats but is bringing in what ESPN ranked as the fifth-best freshman recruiting class in the country. Post Maria Gakdeng, who is 6-3, was also a double-figure scorer for Boston College last season and heads to Chapel Hill with Donarski as a transfer.

Alyssa Ustby, a 6-1 guard/forward from Rochester Lourdes, is a returning player who averaged 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds as a junior.