One of the top available players in the college women’s basketball transfer portal has found her new home.

After working on her game during three successful seasons at Iowa State University, Aquinas High School graduate Lexi Donarski announced Monday that she will play out her final two seasons of eligibility at the University of North Carolina.

The 6-foot guard picked the Tar Heels after a very heavy recruitment process after she announced her intention to leave the Cyclones the last week of March. Donarski spent hours discussing possibilities with coaches over the phone for four weeks until making her decision.

Donarski started all 95 games she played at Iowa State and averaged 13.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

She made 196 3-pointers and made 36.4 percent of her attempts from behind that line. Donarski shifted from point guard to shooting guard and put on display for everyone to see her defensive abilities. Her defense was rewarded by the Big 12 Conference when she was named its defensive player of the year as a sophomore.

The Cyclones were 67-28 overall and 37-17 in the conference with Donarski on the court. They placed fourth once, third once and second once in the Big 12 standings.

The Tar Heels were 22-11 overall and 11-7 in the ACC last season. They were knocked out of their conference tournament in the quarterfinals but beat St. John's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before a second-round loss to Ohio State.

The portal was Donarski’s first real chance at being recruited because she committed to Iowa State the summer after completing eighth grade and before she ever wore a jersey for the Blugolds.

She was the starting point guard for four seasons at Aquinas, and the Blugolds qualified for the WIAA Division 4 state championship game all four years. They won two titles, placed second once and didn’t get to play the championship game her senior season when the tournament was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic a couple of hours after a semifinal victory.

The Blugolds posted a record of 107-3 during her four seasons.