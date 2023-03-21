MADISON — As the game prior to his Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team’s WIAA Division 4 title matchup with Kenosha St. Joseph on Saturday reached the second half, coach Brad Schaper entered a Kohl Center tunnel for a view of the court.

He stood there, surrounded by assistant coaches and watching the action with his arms crossed and while shifting his weight from foot to foot.

When the clock reflected 7 minutes, 20 seconds remaining, he retreated to the Knights’ designated locker room — those same assistants following him in a line.

That brought players out to that same tunnel. Junior Logan Bahr bounced a ball off the wall to himself and lofted simulated shots off the cement blocks at the top. Other teammates stretched. Junior Adam Scriver rocked his sweet mustache.

After the award ceremony for Division 5 finished, Schaper reappeared before his team was unleashed onto the court. As he reached the end of the tunnel, Schaper acknowledged the coaches who stood with him.

“Let’s go,” he said before joining his team to start a game for the final time.

The biggest game in Luther’s program history — its first with a state title on the line — was Schaper’s last. And roughly 90 minutes after leading his assistants to the court, Schaper was celebrating a 60-46 victory over the Lancers and an exciting state championship.

The coach knew long ago that this season was his last, but he was adamant that the focus of every bit of success remained on the players, and it did.

“That’s it,” he said in the postgame press conference with Isaiah Schwichtenberg sitting to his left and Bahr to his right. “There’s no more to go.

“Mission accomplished.”

Schaper, whose 16-year career of leading the program resulted in a 221-147 record and finished with him handing a gold ball to his team, won’t want this story to be about him, but it’s going to be.

The Knights were here because of him. They were here because of the way he worked with his players and assistant coaches to put together a powerhouse team that won 28 of 30 games.

Schaper, of course, didn’t score a point this season, but he was responsible for the plan that scored all of those points and provided all of those moments that will stick with everyone involved for years and decades to come.

“The way he has helped us as basketball players and in the classroom and in everyday life,” Bahr said, “has been amazing.

“He’s always there for us, always one phone call away. He’s a great guy, and it meant the world to get him a state championship.”

Schaper started his career with an 85-40 win over Bangor on Nov. 27, 2007, and finished it with the win over Kenosha St. Joseph on March 18, 2023. In between, he helped shape around 200 players in both basketball and life. That doesn’t count the students he has taught during his classes at Luther.

“Brad has such a likable personality,” Luther athletic director Joel Babinec said. “The culture he builds, whether it is in the classroom or basketball court or any other sport he is coaching, he has a way to give people ownership and a great feeling of responsibility and worth to what they are doing.”

Nine of his 16 seasons resulted in a winning record, including the final six in a row. The Knights made their first two WIAA state appearances over the past three seasons while winning 71 games and losing seven during that span.

This championship season included Schaper’s 200th victory and the program’s 700th win.

But it ended in the best possible way — with Schaper handing off a gold ball to a team that had worked so hard for it.

“For so many years, we’ve been coming down here, assistant coach Mark Loersch, and I, and we always wondered what it would be like to be out there (on the court),” Schaper said. “There is just something about the aura of Madison. It was great when we had it in La Crosse (in 2021), and I’m so thankful to coach (Brad) Reinhart for giving us that opportunity.

“But Madison is big stuff, and when you go through this, it validates what you’ve been going through and confirms that you’ve been doing it the right way. And these kids did it the right way, and that’s the best thing about this.”

It’s pretty easy to make the argument that Schaper did things the right way, too.