Commentary: Championship loss will motivate West Salem

MADISON — It’s going to sting, and it probably should.

What happened Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center is going to be rewound in the heads of many West Salem High School basketball players between now and the beginning of next season.

The Panthers and Lake Country Lutheran were considered two of the best teams in Division 3 all season, and they earned the right to see who was best on the biggest stage of them all at the WIAA state tournament in Madison.

The Lightning proved to be the better team in handing West Salem a 67-56 loss in a game in controlled throughout the second half.

The Panthers (27-2) couldn’t make shots, turned the ball over too much and had a 16-game winning streak snapped on the same floor it wanted to use for a celebration.

Make no mistake about the team’s accomplishments this season because there were many. They won the Coulee Conference championship and followed that up with regional and sectional titles.

The sectional championship West Salem earned with a 63-48 victory over Baldwin-Woodville should not be overlooked because it was the first in program history. That’s significant.

So is coming home with a runner-up trophy in its first state appearance. The Panthers earned that silver ball with an impressive 71-61 victory over Brillion on Thursday.

Lake Country Lutheran (28-2) won its first state championship by taking over a close game as soon as the second half began. The Panthers showed a few signs of life after halftime, but the Lightning had an answer each time.

“We will comfort our seniors right now,” teary-eyed junior Peter Lattos said after the game. “After that, we’ll be ready to work hard.

“They are already telling us to use this. To use this pain. We’ll be hungry, and we’ll be back here.”

The pain was real, and it was understandable.

While Saturday wasn’t the Panthers’ day, there is no reason to doubt Lattos, who scored a game-high 23 points despite fighting foul trouble the entire game. The talent is undeniable, and the experience just jumped to another level.

The players showed on Thursday that the stage isn’t too big. All that went wrong Saturday was a cold stretch that lasted too long, and an opponent at its level that turned it on at the right time.

The Panthers made just 1 of their first 11 shots of the second half as a 31-29 lead turned into a 44-33 deficit. West Salem missed shots from the perimeter, shots in the lane and a couple right at the rim.

That was all Lake Country Lutheran needed for an opening to seize control. And the Lightning were good enough to keep a firm grip on it the rest of the way.

Lake Country Lutheran led by 12 on a couple of occasions, but West Salem managed to cut the deficit to 51-45 when Carson Koepnick buried a 3-pointer — his only made field goal of the game — from the right corner with 4 minutes, 49 seconds remaining.

The Panthers had the ball twice again with the score unchanged but missed four shots on those two possessions and never got closer.

There were plenty of positives that came out of the loss.

Junior Brett McConkey again showed what kind of defender and rebounder he is with his work against senior Luke Haertle and the 13 boards he grabbed along the way. He had 27 rebounds in two state games and was the primary defender on two future Division I players.

Sophomore Tamarrein Henderson made three 3-pointers and scored 14 points.

Koepnick had a heck of a time finding space to do anything against the defense of Noah Howard. He only took seven shots and wound up with six points. That will stick with him.

And then there is Lattos, whose response to picking up his second foul less than 6 minutes into the game was to hit one of his five 3-pointers and turn an offensive rebound into two points and a 19-17 lead a few minutes later.

He spent the final 6:30 of the first half on the bench after picking up his third foul on a charge, but Lattos kept fighting and scoring as the Panthers tried to come back.

The outcome against Lake Country Lutheran will bother those players because they know they weren’t outmatched. They were, however, outplayed.

The only other time they were outplayed this season was in an 84-63 loss to Eau Claire Memorial at the La Crosse Center. The Old Abes pressured them out of the building that day, so they spent extensive time to assure that of not happening again.

What they do to make sure what went wrong on Saturday doesn’t happen again is up to them. It will be seen in the way they lift weights, the way they practice and the way they talk in the offseason about what they want to accomplish in the future.

“With the team we have, we have the opportunity to come back,” West Salem coach Mark Wagner said. “Just being here, I think, will help us if we can make another trip back.

“Hopefully, if anything, it’s motivation for (the players) for this spring and this summer to get in the gym, get in the weight room and do all the things necessary to make sure we get back here.”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

