GREEN BAY — Macy Donarski hugged her dad and told him not to break down, but they were both already sobbing.

She knew the questions that Dave was about to answer because she just answered some of them.

The Donarskis expected tears at the Resch Center on Saturday, but they expected most of them to be of the happy variety. With the kind of season the Blugolds had, that was realistic.

A 64-51 loss to Laconia in the WIAA Division 4 championship game made what could have been a day of mixed emotions much tougher.

The next time Dave coaches a basketball team, it won’t have one of his daughters running the offense. The next time Macy suits up to play a basketball game, Dave won’t be her coach.

That reality was difficult to accept.

“I don’t like it,” Macy said with those tears running down her face. “I’m definitely excited for the future, but it’s going to be a really different dynamic without my dad there.

“The way he was able to challenge me, bring out different parts of my game and just teach me the love of basketball and how that works … I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Dave joked that his “encouragement” might land Macy in therapy one day because he was so hard on her. He was. Older sister Lexi dealt with it, too, but the sisters understood the source of the expectations he had for them.

That relationship makes sense. It might be difficult to navigate, but it makes sense. Despite the bond that he has created with all of his past and current players, there are none exactly like those he shares with his daughters.

Don’t forget Pam Donarski in any of this, either. She coached the girls as much as Dave did, especially when they were younger.

When Lexi graduated and moved on to play at Iowa State University, Dave knew he still had Macy for three years and it softened the blow to an extent. He wasn’t psyched about turning Lexi loose on the world, and he isn’t ready for Macy to leave for the University of Montana yet, either.

Any parent can relate.

But basketball has always meant so much to this family, and that was a side of them that the community was able to experience, too. Some didn’t like it, and some didn’t appreciate it. Winning so often can do that.

The only reason they were able to do that was through the work they did together and with friends over the course of nearly 20 years.

“When you’ve coached your kids since they were 2, and you know how much time you’ve spent working on the craft, becoming a great ball handler, making 10(,000) or 15,000 shots a summer, essentially brainwashing them into loving basketball … ” Dave said as his voice cracked. “This (the end) doesn’t feel real.

“I can’t believe that’s done.”

Lexi and Macy were the starting point guards for the Blugolds for seven seasons.

Their tenure included a record of 178-11 for a winning percentage of .942. They won 95.4% of games played against teams from Wisconsin with a 167-8 mark.

They won all 79 MVC games they played and seven championships. They won seven regional championships and six sectional titles. They won eight state games and lost three.

They were denied a chance to three-peat when the 2020 title game against Melrose-Mindoro — the team they had beaten in championship games the two previous seasons — was called off due to the announcement of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They played the biggest roles in adding two gold balls and three silver ones for basketball to the Aquinas trophy case.

They traveled together to play against current national collegiate stars Caitlin Clark (Iowa) and Paige Bueckers (UConn) when they played for Dowling Catholic (Iowa) and Hopkins (Minn.), respectively.

Lexi scored 2,106 points and had 560 assists, 388 steals, 374 rebounds and 153 3-pointers. Macy scored 1,734 points to go with 698 assists, 471 steals, 413 rebounds and made 106 3-pointers.

Those chapters for this family — as pieces of the bigger story of father coaching daughter(s) — are now closed.

As Macy walked off the court for the last time, Dave met her as she reached the bench area, and the two shared a long embrace as reality set in.

“When she came off the court and said, ‘I’m sorry I played so bad,’ it hurt,” Dave said of Macy, who scored 18 points on 7-for-14 shooting and added 11 assists, five rebounds and four steals against the Spartans. “When you look at her stats and what she did in that game, anyone would say that she played pretty well.”

Macy clearly appreciated the response that followed.

“He just said, ‘I’m proud of you,’ ” she said, struggling a bit to get the words out as the emotion engulfed her. “We both knew at that moment that it was really the end. Neither of us were ready to give that up yet.”

But they have to because everyone has a new path to take.

Dave will now start putting together plans for a new team built around Sammy Davis, whose freshman season showed plenty of promise. Her impact will be much different for an inexperienced team that will take the court in November.

Macy will begin preparation for her career with Montana, and Lexi is about to turn her focus to a third NCAA Tournament with the Cyclones after they won the Big 12 championship on Sunday.

The Donarskis, by the way, were there to watch Iowa State beat Texas 61-51 in Kansas City less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the Aquinas title game. That’s commitment.

Macy’s will be the most significant with a move and completely new situation surrounding her.

But she can leave knowing that she helped put the finishing touch on a seven-year run that will be hard for any family to duplicate.