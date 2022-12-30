Commentary: Exciting outcomes in finals highlight Bi-State

We were well into the third period of the final match of the Bi-State Classic when one of the field's most decorated wrestlers seemed poised to seize control of a pesky opponent for good.

The fact that it took Prairie du Chien High School senior Rhett Koenig — a three-time WIAA Division 2 state champion — that long to record a successful shot on the left leg of Mineral Point's Lucas Sullivan in their 138-pound championship match was strange enough.

But what happened next provided the final memorable finish in a night filled with them. Sullivan fought off the shot, got control of Koenig and quickly pinned him.

It sent those voting for tournament MVP scrambling for their ballots, looking for pens and doing a little work on their recommendations for event organizer Dave Rudrud.

Nothing that happened Friday night hurt anyone's chances of winning a state title in February. It may have ended the tournament on a sour note for those who came up short, but spectators got to see some exciting things from the time the event began until the time it ended.

Adams-Friendship's Connor Docken (5-4) pinned second-seeded Eyan Dessellier of Kiel in 56 seconds during their first-round bout in the 152 bracket before two pins knocked him out of the tournament.

The shock value picked up midway through the championship round on Friday night when Monroe's Isaac Bunker (19-0) pinned Stoughton's Griffin Empey (21-1) in 56 seconds to win at 285. The crowd exploded when Bunker put Empey — a two-time state runner-up — on his back to finish what many anticipated to be a great matchup much earlier than expected.

Hastings' Blake Beissel provided the next buzz with his 12-0 victory over Aquinas' Jake Fitzpatrick at 113. When two defending state champions compete, it is generally expected to be a close match, but Beissel (18-0) wasn't entertaining those thoughts and put Fitzpatrick on his back multiple times.

The coup de grace came when Sullivan closed out the night with his pin of Koenig, who owns a career record of 139-10.

"I rushed it and got a little excited, knowing (a takedown) was going to put me in the lead," Koenig said of his shot during what was a 2-2 match. "I didn't stick to the legs and drive through but instead came up to the body thinking he'd probably give up my head.

"It tightened up, he rolled through, and at that point I couldn't roll back through."

Again, Koenig didn't lose to a chump. Sullivan is a two-time Division 3 state runner-up and already owned a fifth-place Bi-State finish. He was seeded second and is 20-0.

These are the kinds of matches that Bi-State can provide. They were exciting and unexpected. One side will always end up dejected and the other elated in these situations, but that's sports.

The other side of this is the anticipation of what happens next for those who didn't win. All are proven stars in the sport, and each aspires to win a state championships at the end of the season.

It doesn't take much to motivate elite competitors, and it takes even less in wrestling. All three will remember this, let it hurt and work harder to get back to the top.

Think anyone will enjoy lining up across from Empey, Fitzpatrick or Koenig the rest of the season? I sure don't.