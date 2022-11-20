Commentary: Jack Taylor celebrates memorable anniversary

Jack Taylor enjoys being known as ‘the video guy’ around Black River Falls.

An obsession with one particular sport gave him the moniker of ‘the basketball kid’ for most of his life, and the fame he achieved in doing that cemented his identity.

All of that was earned, by the way. Taylor was all about basketball when he was younger, spending countless hours getting shots up and traveling to camps to improve his skills.

He was a star for the Tigers with 1,295 career points and made a couple of stops after leaving town – he attended a prep school in Pennsylvania and played briefly for UW-La Crosse – before everything changed 10 years ago today.

That’s when he scored 138 points for Grinnell College and put himself in the national spotlight.

“Everything is still super clear,” Taylor said. “It does not seem like it was 10 years ago.”

That’s because it was followed by interviews with ESPN, Jimmy Kimmel, Dan Patrick and just about anyone else you can imagine in the world of sports and entertainment.

Kimmel, he said, was the most difficult because questions weren’t submitted ahead of time. And the late-night host tried to explore how many of Wilt Chamberlain’s records Taylor had broken, but you will have to find the interview online to learn more about that.

“It was live, via Zoom and on a laptop,” Taylor recalled. “Right before the interview, my coach, David Arseneault, Coach A, looks at me with a grin and says, ‘Jimmy is going to eat you alive.’

“Then he left.”

It was a whirlwind but enjoyable and memorable.

Taylor’s life is now more about creating memories for other people through Taylor Media, which has given him his new tag of ‘video guy.’

“Some of it is travel stuff, and I work with our local chamber of commerce to promote the area,” Taylor said. “We shoot business content for events and weddings. We have our hands in a lot of different styles of videos.”

It’s an offspring of a hobby he started when returning to Black River Falls after finishing his basketball career at Grinnell. His Facebook account was a regular landing spot for the Taylor family to showcase different aspects of Black River Falls.

He also became a host for the television show Discover Wisconsin, and that has taken him to points of interest throughout the state.

However, he always returns home to Black River Falls and stays close to his roots. He married his wife Christina eight years ago and has two daughters – Abigail, 6, and Hazel, 1.

“It’s good to be known as the video guy now,” Taylor said. “It shows that I’m doing something right.”

But he’s still the guy who scored 138 points, so let’s talk about it.

Taylor made 52 of 108 shots that night and dropped in 27 of 71 attempts from the 3-point line. The team knew it was going to try and break him out of a slump that night, but it didn’t anticipate the final result.

“There was pressure to perform because I’d shot really bad our first two games,” Taylor said. “They wanted to get me going, so this was going to be an atypical game where I was going to shoot a lot.”

A good first half prompted a teammate to ask Taylor how many points he had.

“I didn’t know,” Taylor recalled. “I said, ‘Maybe 30 or 32?’”

When Arseneault Sr. joined his team in the locker room and announced that Taylor had 58 points, Taylor said the mission became clear to the entire team.

“That fired the whole team up,” Taylor said. “They said, ‘Let’s get Jack a touch every single time down the floor, and we’re not subbing him. That’s when the game took on a life of its own.”

Taylor closed out the 80-point second half by making his final seven 3-point attempts. He added a 109-point performance the next season to reignite the hype.

But the biggest highlight from the week of the 138-point game remains the highlight to this day – praise from NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

“For Kobe to be impressed and comment on my performance meant a lot to me,” Taylor said of Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash in 2021. “It still means a lot today.”

It meant a lot for the Tribune to get the story that night, too, and Taylor accommodated by giving sports reporter John Casper a telephone interview in the middle of his national media blitz after the game.

When learning about the performance while at a boys basketball game at Aquinas, I wondered if it was, indeed, true. When more mentions kept popping up from more reliable sources, I was able to share the news with both Bronson Koenig and Matt Thomas.

Koenig was injured and not playing in the Blugolds’ game against Wisconsin Dells that night, and Thomas was there to watch the game. Both acted in disbelief before heading off on their own to find out more about it.

After exploring post-college opportunities, Taylor started to move away from basketball. He was frustrated and it didn’t give him the happiness that it once did.

Only in the past year has that started to return.

“I’m 32 now,” he said. “I might only have a couple of years left to play basketball at the level I want to play it. I can always do old-guy basketball, but there isn’t a lot of time left to cross people over.”

Taylor said he is more open to shooting with players at the high school and even demonstrated his skills 10 years after the fact with Grinnell players after being invited to practice a month ago.

He wore a mask over his nose and mouth, and current coach David Arseneault Jr. told players he was a recruit from South Dakota.

“I played open gym with the guys, and it was a lot of fun,” Taylor said. “I’m so old that none of the guys know me personally, and the reactions when they found out it was me was fun.

“I didn’t dominate the way I wanted to, but I think I hit enough 3s for the guys to think I was a pretty good recruit.”