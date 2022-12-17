Commentary: Keep your eyes on this West Salem girls basketball team

WEST SALEM – What jumped off the court while watching the West Salem High School girls basketball team beat Westby 49-34 on Friday night was the potential of the Panthers.

That isn’t always a complimentary term for the current state of a program, but it is in this case.

West Salem (6-0 overall, 4-0 Coulee) took over sole possession of the Coulee Conference lead by beating the Norsemen, and it did so by relying on what it does best right now, which is play defense.

Coach Matt Quick has a roster that includes one senior – Anna McConkey – and one junior – Reece Sackett. The rest of this group is in the sophomore and freshman class, and what the collective accomplished against Westby certainly wasn’t executed perfectly, but that can’t be expected quite yet.

There is a much bigger learning curve to be tackled with such a young team, but it is already showing that it understands how to manage that curve.

Quick said he has to alter his coaching approach a bit with a roster filled with youngsters. Film time is increased and so is the time spent teaching what it is he wants to see on the court.

“It takes patience,” he said. “There are mistakes to work through, but this is a bunch of girls that really works hard, so I know we’ll continue to get better.”

The Panthers made a ton of mistakes against Westby. They turned the ball over too much, and they didn’t convert enough in the paint as often as they should have.

But, boy, did they defend, and defense can buy the offense time to improve and become more consistent.

They tipped passes – sophomore Sam Niemeier was a constant thorn in Westby’s side – and trapped at the right times. They made the Norsemen – a team that won its first seven games of the season – uncomfortable with the ball, and that’s a perfect place to start the process of becoming whatever they can become.

“We’re doing more half-court pressure, zone pressure, so learning some of those rotations better is something we’re trying to do,” Quick said. “They’re gritty and tough, not afraid to dive on the floor and turn up that pressure when they can.”

And the mistakes that are being made? They should be expected after such a turnover in personnel.

McConkey and sophomore Megan Johnson played a lot for last season’s 22-5 team that qualified for the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals. In fact, they were that team’s top two scorers with averages of 12.2 and 10.6 ppg, respectively.

Johnson is a special player, and McConkey is just like her brothers when it comes to understanding what is needed of her on the court. If she needs to score, she scores. If she needs to rebound or facilitate, she does that.

A couple of their current teammates had limited roles but did get on the court last year. Niemeier, sophomore Sydney Quick and Sackett gained experience that way.

Sophomore Makena Ihle showed she can be an inside presence and did a great job of blocking a Westby shot and hustling to the other end of the court to put back an offensive rebound for two points on Friday.

Sophomore point guard Brynlee Kelly looks the part and will only gain confidence, and freshman Josie Brudos looks like a reliable scorer already.

This group will spend more time learning to play together and has a lot of progress to make offensively, but the bad pass here or rushed shot there are all learning experiences that Quick and his staff are sure to pounce on throughout the season.

More of them will arise with future games scheduled against Durand-Arkansaw (this Tuesday), and Altoona, Onalaska, Prairie du Chien, Bangor and Aquinas down the road.

But let these players evolve and remember that they are still winning games while only showing glimpses of what they could become. Those glimpses will continue to expand the rest of this season and beyond.