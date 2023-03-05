WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The 67-63 victory earned by the Aquinas High School girls basketball team over Cuba City in a WIAA Division 4 sectional final on Saturday showed just what kind of group coach Dave Donarski has on his hands.

We have known all season that the Blugolds are, well, very good.

They showed it by beating Minnesota’s Holy Family Catholic, which has beaten its first two MSHSL Section 5AA postseason opponents by a combined 99 points, back in November.

They continued to prove it with wins over Lakeland, Lake Mills, Prairie du Chien, Bangor (twice) and West Salem.

But as impressive as those were, none of them compare with what Aquinas accomplished on Saturday to qualify for its sixth state tournament in seven years.

The Blugolds’ win over Cuba City was one everyone involved — on both sides — will remember for a very long time. Aquinas players will remember the way they dug just about as deep as possible to fend off a wicked challenge from a team that is going to be very hard for anyone to beat the next two or three seasons.

And from Autumn Passehl’s basket to finally put the Blugolds ahead with 37 seconds left to a 25-point performance by Macy Donarski to a big second half by Sammy Davis to two very big 3-pointers by Shea Bahr, a lot went into a victory in a game the Cubans (25-3) led for all but a few plays in front of a roaring crowd of about 1,500 people in a brand new gym worthy of hosting the contest.

Passehl’s drive to the hoop in the final minute will be remembered the clearest because it’s something she doesn’t typically do. A senior guard who has made 79 of her 99 field goals this season from behind the 3-point line put the ball on the floor and maneuvered her way through three defenders to get the go-ahead basket.

“She is so athletic and explosive,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said of Passehl, who is averaging 10.4 points per game. “She turned it over a couple times while attacking earlier, but she tucked the ball away on that one so they couldn’t strip it.

“She should do that more often because she did it well. I’m so happy for her to make a play like that.”

The basket allowed the Blugolds to finally get over a hump that it fought against the entire second half. Aquinas only trailed by as many as six points, but Cuba City was the team that always had the big play when it was needed.

Freshman Ashley Rowe made two huge 3-pointers that followed Aquinas baskets that cut the deficit to one possessi. Her first, which followed a Davis basket, gave the Cubans a 44-38 lead. The second, after another Davis hoop, made it 56-52.

Sophomore Oliva Olson also knocked down a 3 after Davis converted a pass from Barcha Hnizdilova to get the Blugolds within 50-48 with 10:02 left.

“It was hard, but we just kept working,” said Davis, who scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half. “We had a goal of playing again after this game, and we just pushed through it.”

Davis picked up her second foul with 14 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the first half and was one of several Blugolds facing foul trouble. But she was able to relax a little more once the second half rolled around and did a great job of hitting floaters through the lane that kept Aquinas in the game.

Davis also followed Passehl’s go-ahead basket with a huge steal on an entry pass at the other end of the court and pressured the Cubans into a bad pass that resulted in a Donarski steal n the closing seconds.

She was allowed to relax a little more in the second half because of two big shots Bahr made in the first half. The first gave the Blugolds one of their few runs — a 6-0 burst — after Cuba City took a 22-14 lead.

Bahr’s 3-pointer came on a pass from Donarski and followed a three-point play by Donarski.

The second 3 was again set up by Donarski — she had 10 assists and five steals — and answered a pair of Cuba City free throws that gave it a 29-24 lead. Both baskets were very big and slowed the Cubans down as they tried to build a bigger lead.

And Donarski was there throughout, scoring when needed, playmaking when needed and defending nonstop. Aquinas was in dire foul trouble throughout the game, but that didn’t stop the way it defended.

The Blugolds didn’t back off. They couldn’t be quite as aggressive, but they weren’t about to let the Cubans run free due to the fear of fouls.

“We have such a deep team this year that we have people to step in during situations like that, and they are really comfortable out there,” the point guard said. “Foul trouble stinks, but we were able to hold strong and still be effective. We just had to be careful about when we were reaching and setting up our traps.”

The University of Montana commit was there to put the game away, too. Donarski hit a free throw with 7.4 seconds left for a 65-63 lead and followed it up with a steal and basket on the final possession to beat the buzzer and set off a celebration that hadn’t happened in two years.

With a state semifinal against fourth-seeded Mishicot awaiting the Blugolds at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Thursday, Aquinas is a better team than it was when Saturday began.

The Blugolds may not have played their best game of the season, but they showed they could stand up to the kind of pressure maybe only Cuba City can provide.