When two teams face each other three times in a season, there’s bound to be familiarity.

Then, there’s the Onalaska and Central High School’s boys basketball team and their three meetings this season.

Game one on Jan. 20 at Central. Onalaska runs out nearly three-minutes of overtime clock before sophomore guard TJ Stuttley makes a buzzer-beater to hand the RiverHawks their first home loss of the season.

Game two on Feb. 17 at Onalaska. The Hilltoppers lead by seven before their shooting goes cold and Central charges back to a 19-point win that evens up the MVC.

In game three Saturday night at Onalaska, the WIAA Division 2 regional final, those two games met in the middle. Central went on a huge run late, stifled Onalaska’s offense and won 41-39 on a layup from senior guard Nic Williams with one second left on the clock.

All three games were won by the road team, played in front of gigantic crowds and were tests of the two squad’s offenses with either team scoring more than 50 once.

What separated Saturday’s from the others was the stakes. The RiverHawks and Hilltoppers weren’t just playing for 2023 bragging rights or a regional title. They were playing to keep playing.

“We’ve been playing each other since we were little,” Williams said. “It means a lot because it could have been either our last game or their last game. We all just wanted to win so we all had to dig deep.”

Williams emerged as a catalyst for the RiverHawks when they needed him most, trailing by nine with 5:45 remaining. Williams scored eight of his 13 points in the final five minutes and now sits as Central’s leading scorer at 17.4 points per game heading into the sectional semifinals on Thursday.

After his team fought back from a 10-point deficit early in the second half, Central coach Todd Fergot fought off tears as three of his seniors — Williams, wing Bennett Fried and guard Boston Brindley — held up the regional title plaque after what he said was one of the biggest wins he's been a part of

“We love these kids,” Fergot said. “To see how hard they worked their entire careers and the adversity they went through this year, a lot of people kind of counted us out a little bit. These guys didn’t allow that to impact their approach on a daily basis and just stayed true to the process and each other. I couldn’t be prouder of a group of kids.”

Central got to occupy Onalaska’s fieldhouse and celebrate with family and fans. The Hilltoppers players filled out of the locker room and into the halls for the final time this season, on the other end of the emotional spectrum as Fergot and company.

“They’re obviously a very talented team,” Fergot said. “A lot of people here in Onalaska said it was their most talented team maybe they’ve ever had. To be able to come here and beat them not once, but twice, I think, is a testament to the toughness of our kids and the togetherness.”

The Hilltoppers went down to Central in the playoffs for the sixth time in seven years, but there’s reason to be optimistic for the future. Junior wing Evan Anderson will return after averaging 19.1 ppg in the 2022-23 season. Sophomore guard T.J. Stuttley — despite a stint during the season where he played with an ankle sprain — finished his season with 16.4 ppg and 7.3 rpg.

One last through line between this season’s three bouts between Division 2 heavyweight contenders? They were all crowd pleasers that put the spotlight on some of the best talent in the Coulee region.

Central's big three of Williams, Fried and junior forward Henry Meyer each showcased themselves in at least one of the three bouts.

Onalaska saw Stuttley grow into an offensive juggernaut while Anderson continues to grow with a shooting ensemble surrounding the duo.

Hey, how about a best-of-five next year?