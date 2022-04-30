Commentary: Logan's Steve Hole made mark on school and community

There have always been two things coach Casey Knoble can count on after his Logan High School football team completed a game.

A hug from his wife and another from Steve Hole.

Knoble won’t get another hug from Hole after the longtime Logan teacher, coach, activities director, booster — and any role you want to throw in that helps people in education or athletics — passed away from a heart attack this week.

It was sudden and difficult to accept for a community that has always relied on Hole, 72, as one of its pillars.

The reference above to Hole always helping people — not kids — was intentional.

Educators are always associated with kids, and they enter the profession to do just that. Hole became a teacher for that reason, but he expanded his influence not only to the rest of his building but beyond.

That’s what made Knoble have to pause before his voice broke a bit while finishing his story about the postgame ritual.

“I’m really going to miss that,” he said.

Hole made as big of an impact on his peers as he did his students, and that’s what made the end of the week such a difficult one, particularly on the north side.

Knoble’s story will likely be shared again Sunday in the Logan High School fieldhouse, where it will be one of hundreds told while paying respects in a place that was his second home.

He retired in 2017, but you wouldn’t know it. Hole remained visible at Logan athletic events and moved on to become the commissioner of the Mississippi Valley Conference. He continued to help where he could and support everything Logan.

That’s just the way he was.

“He was always willing to help anybody,” said Wally Gnewikow, Logan’s principal and a former math teacher and football coach at the school. “He had been an experienced coach by the time I came to Logan. “He knew I was struggling because I was working hard and we weren’t winning games (early in his tenure).

“He made a point to just keep encouraging me and telling me things were headed in the right direction and that things were going to be good. When it did turn around, he’s somebody I really enjoyed that success with.”

Hole was also there to help plant the seeds of a successful career for former Central activities director Joe Beran, who was a student teacher in Hole’s classroom in the late 1980s.

The two worked closely together for many years as their schools became co-op programs for many sports.

“We talked everyday,” Beran said. “If it wasn’t activities or whatever, we were talking about each other’s families. He was super easy to work with, and while he loved Logan High School, he was always willing to do what was best for the event. He would always do what was right.”

Beran, who retired last year, remembered Hole’s math lessons as difficult but manageable with Hole’s expertise as an educator.

“If you talk to any of his students, Steve had these packets of story problems,” Beran said. “They really required you to think, and when he’d tell me we were going to work on those story problems with kids, I couldn’t figure them out.

“Steve did them effortlessly and knew how to explain them to the students and knew how to explain them to me.”

Jordan Gilge is Logan’s current activities director, and he took over the position when Hole retired. He previously worked in the same capacity at West Salem, and that’s where their connection began.

Hole started showing Gilge the ropes of the trade immediately and told Gilge that he should consider a move to Logan when the job opened up.

“He was still so involved with so many things, from working concession stand and helping with boosters, but the transition was him giving me all the stuff and telling me he was a phone call away, which he was,” Gilge said. “He was willing to do anything or share anything I needed to come in and be successful.

“And the other thing is that he wanted me to do things my way and use my ideas. I appreciated that.”

Hole understood the big picture and how to get there. Most of the time, that was simply accomplished with the respect and understanding that he always seemed to show.

“Everything he did, he did very well,” Beran said. “I think the common denominator was him being a friend to everybody.”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net of via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

