Commentary: New challenge awaits state regular Central

MADISON — The Central High School boys basketball team has played in five WIAA state tournaments since 2016.

Only one has turned out the way the RiverHawks wanted, but that doesn't mean a lot in the big picture. They've been here and become familiar faces.

The only things that have kept them out of the tournament are COVID-19 in 2020 and Eau Claire North when they bumped up to play in a Division 1 regional a year ago.

Central has won 23 of 24 regional and sectional games and has a 26-5 postseason record over the past seven season.

But no one was going to beat Pewaukee in the Division 2 championship game at the Kohl Center on Saturday night.

No one. Not the way the Pirates shot the ball.

Is Pewaukee 19 points better than the RiverHawks after beating them 67-48? It is if you take the literal path in determining such things, but not when you look at reality.

The Pirates (27-3) took 28 shots from the 3-point line and made 15. Some were wide open, but it's fair to say that most of them were contested.

They were both timely for Pewaukee and demoralizing for Central (28-2), which had won 25 straight games before running into this buzz saw.

Devon Fielding, Noah Compan, Porter Pretasky, Colin Adams and the rest of the seniors wanted to set up the next incarnation of the RiverHawks up their first championship since 2017, but it wasn't meant to be.

But that doesn't stop the next incarnation of the team from forming, and that class helped provide the future of the program with another experience that should help it.

The goal, Central coach Todd Fergot said, will always be the same. That was established in 2016, when the team became a state qualifier for the first time since 1986.

"This will always be the goal, but getting here takes a lot of work," Fergot said after his team posted its first second-place finish of the current state run. "We have some good guys coming, probably most of them under the radar."

"But these guys were under the radar, too."

Juniors Nic Williams and Bennett Fried aren't under the radar, but they will be expected to lead the charge moving forward as the RiverHawks chase another state berth.

Both played key minutes all season and have held important roles for a team that broke its record for victories in a season, and those roles will do nothing but expand moving forward.

"I'm ready to take an expanded role," said Williams, who had 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting against Pewaukee. "A lot is going to change because we are losing so many players and need a bunch of new ones to take new roles."

Williams gave a glimpse of what he'll bring to the table with an aggressive start to the championship game. Williams scored six of Central's first eight points and hit a 3-pointer to give it a 15-14 lead in the first half.

Fried only scored a point against the Pirates, but his skill set and 6-foot-6 frame are intriguing.

"We are losing a lot with Devon, Noah, Porter and those guys," said Fried, who averaged 7.1 points and 4.7 rebounds this season. "But the players we have coming back have really good chemistry, and we'll see where that takes us."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

