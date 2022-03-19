Commentary: Randolph challenge too much for Bangor to overcome

MADISON — As his players stepped forward one by one to accept their medals for a second-place finish, Bangor High School boys basketball coach Jacob Pederson stood behind them and applauded.

He even smiled while doing it.

A 65-51 loss to Randolph in the WIAA Division 5 state championship game had concluded just minutes before, and Pederson was pretty outward with his appreciation for what the Cardinals had accomplished in two days at the Kohl Center in Madison.

This wasn't a happy-to-be-here story for Bangor (25-5), which has qualified for the tournament three times since 2018 and won it in 2018. But it was one that understood the challenge presented by the Rockets (28-2), who won their 11th state title.

The Cardinals also set up the championship game with a very good performance during a 62-54 semifinal victory over Hurley on Friday.

"It's still a good feeling to make it this far and play in this game," Bangor senior Gunner Ellenburg said. "Only two (boys basketball) teams in Bangor history have brought home a ball, and I'm proud that we can do that."

Many expected the Cardinals to be over-matched — and they definitely were inside — but that didn't mean they couldn't compete. They did until a tough stretch early in the second half created too much separation to eliminate.

The Cardinals made life tough on Sam Grieger, who scored a division-record 41 points in a semifinal win over Gibraltar on Friday. The senior scored 21, but 11 of those points came on free throws.

Bangor used mostly zone defenses to counter the Rockets, but junior Dustin McDonald spent a decent chunk of the early minutes chasing Grieger all around the court as the primary defender.

McDonald also maintained his role as offensive spark plug and scored eight of Bangor's first 10 points. McDonald finished with 13 points, which ranked second on the team to Ellenburg's 14.

It's not be fair to say that 6-foot-6, 250-pound senior Travis Alvin didn't work for his 21 points, but the future tight end at the University of Wisconsin (preferred walk-on) made it look a lot easier.

Ellenburg and Ashton Michek did what they could against Alvin, but his size was difficult to counter. Ellenburg and Michek are both 6-3, but neither is anywhere near Alvin's 250 pounds.

"We were trying to front him and keep the ball out of his hands as much as we could," Ellenburg said of Alvin, who made 10 of 13 shots and grabbed seven rebounds. "But he was really tough to get around, held us behind him really well and played a great game.

"He's just a really big guy and has a lot of strength."

Alvin was able to back Ellenburg and Michek down to the basket, turn offensive rebounds into points and get to the rim whenever he wanted.

"We don't have a lot of guys the size of (Alvin's) legs on this team," Pederson said.

But they stayed competitive through the first half and were within 30-25 when Michek buried his second 3-pointer of the season from the left corner to beat the buzzer.

The shot gave the Cardinals hope. They were within 32-28 when Ellenburg finished their first second-half possession with a 3-pointer, but that's when things got away from them.

The Rockets scored 18 of the next 20 to seize control for good.

Finishing in the lane was difficult for the Cardinals, and they made 6 of 22 attempts from the 3-point line. Junior Tanner Jones, who averages more than 11 points per game, was held scoreless as Randolph pulled away.

It wasn't the ideal ending to a season because every player and coach strives to win the last game.

But going against one of the most storied programs in Wisconsin boys basketball history presents problems, and the Cardinals countered them better than most could.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

