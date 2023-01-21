Commentary: Stuttley, Meyer provided show Friday night

There were plenty of big moments for the taking at the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, and they presented themselves to play out in front of a near-capacity crowd.

Onalaska High School sophomore T.J. Stuttley received the biggest opportunity when he caught a pass in the post while surrounded by four opponents working a zone defense as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

His attempt at a fadeaway jump shot was followed by the long and extended right arm of 6-foot-6 Central senior Bennett Fried as more than 2,200 eyes bear down on him with anticipation.

A possession that began with 2 minutes, 47 seconds on the clock as the Hilltoppers and RiverHawks tied at 46 in overtime came down to this, and Stuttley lives for these moments.

He lofted his shot at the basket as the clock dipped into its final second, and it swished through the hoop as time expired.

Seventh-ranked Onalaska 48, fourth-ranked Central 46 read the final in the latest entry of a rivalry that pays off time and time again for those who fill venues to watch it unfold.

Stuttley’s winner, which was set up by an entry pass from teammate Evan Anderson, spoiled a phenomenal ending to regulation for Central junior Henry Meyer – another player who embraced the big moments – and gave the Hilltoppers (9-3, 4-0) a win over a team that had won 24 straight MVC games.

The RiverHawks (9-4, 4-1) had also won 26 games in a row on their home floor since a 60-54 loss to Onalaska on Feb. 18, 2020. In fact, they had won 84 of their previous 85 games on that court before Stuttley’s winner brought the Onalaska student section out of the bleachers to celebrate and put the Hilltoppers in first place.

While one team walked away with a win and the other a loss, there was plenty to celebrate on both sides. Coaches will certainly find things they wanted their teams to do better, but Stuttley, Meyer and others accomplished some significant things during a game that had both teams within one possession of each other for 21 of the final 23 minutes.

We have to start with Stuttley, who scored just two points in the first half before finishing with 20. The lane was tough to find in the first half, but the 6-5 forward was adamant after halftime.

He rebounded three of his own missed shots at the rim on one possession and converted the final carom into a three-point play. Stuttley had two of those in the second half.

Meyer, who scored a game-high 24 points and made two 3s in the final 16.4 seconds of regulation, said the RiverHawks just tried to keep the ball out of Stuttley’s hands on the final possession.

“We wanted to prevent him from getting an easy look,” Meyer said. “I think we can live with that shot because we kept him away from the rim. He just made it. Credit to T.J.”

Stuttley didn’t take all of the credit, though. He passed shares of that along to teammates who made his aggressive approach in the second half possible.

"Obviously, my teammates were hitting perimeter shots (in the first half)," he said. "That opened up the paint for me a lot."

The Hilltoppers made six 3-pointers in the first half, and junior Adam Skifton hit three of them. Junior Isaac Skemp made two and senior Simon Desmond one. Every one of those shots was significant because Onalaska made just eight first-half field goals.

Skifton and Desmond have become more consistent offensive options over the past several games. Skemp made just 6 of 31 3-point attempts in his previous five games, but he came through with three against Central, adding one early in the second half.

"Those guys are really good shooters," Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said. "For whatever reason, (Skemp) has struggled this year. It's nice to see him get going again.

"With (the RiverHawks) packing the lane so hard, those 3-point shots were there and Adam hit some and Isaac finished out the half for us."

Central led on three occasions in the second half, and Meyer put them ahead twice. Peyton Strittmater gave the RiverHawks their final lead by converting a Meyer pass under the hoop, and Nic Williams scored on a putback to make it 37-34 before Stuttley scored four straight points.

Two bonus free throws by Nicky Odom with 26.1 seconds left gave Onalaska its biggest lead at 46-40 before Meyer lofted his first late 3-pointer over a defender from right in front of the Central bench with 16.4 seconds left.

Two missed free throws at the other end put the ball back in Meyer's hands, and he used a fake to get Evan Anderson in the air and give himself space to force overtime as the buzzer sounded.

Meyer's clutch shooting and the defense of senior Boston Brindley on Anderson were definite highlights for the RiverHawks. Brindley attached himself to Onalaska's leading scorer and made it difficult to get the ball in his hands at all, let alone in scoring position.

Anderson, who entered the game averaging more than 19 points per game, was held to three -- all in the first four minutes of the game.

"Bo is a big-time player who stepped up," Central coach Todd Fergot said of Brindley, an AP All-State first-team defensive back. "He knows how to get the job done, and he played his role very well tonight."

That could be said of several players Friday night, and the winners from that were the more than 1,100 people in attendance.