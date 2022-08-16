Commentary: Walk-up music leads to good backstories in baseball

Take a trip to a local baseball game, and you’re bound to hear more than just the crack of a bat and the pop of a mitt.

Over the last two months, I attended more than a dozen baseball games in the Coulee Region, and each one had some sort of music blaring through speakers before and during the game. Many of the games featured personalized walk-up songs for players on the home team that sounded before an at-bat or pitching appearance.

You can learn a lot about a player by watching him track down a pop fly in the gap or spin a first-pitch curveball for a strike. You can learn so much more by listening to that player’s walk-up song as he strides to the plate or steps onto the pitcher’s mound.

The songs I heard this summer ranged in genre, tempo, and mood — everything from George Michael’s “Careless Whisper” to “Eazy” by Kanye West and The Game. In any case, whether it was at an American Legion game in Holmen or a La Crosse Loggers contest at Copeland Park, I found myself humming a walk-up tune on the way to the parking lot afterwards.

The walk-up song is a player’s personal anthem, and every selection has a backstory.

Loggers second baseman Aidan Sweatt didn’t pick a song at the beginning of his second summer with La Crosse’s Northwoods League team. But a few weeks into the season, he secretly asked Rob Hill, the team’s play-by-play broadcaster, to switch his to “Sunroof” by Nicky Youre and dazy in honor of a teammate.

“It’s me and Connor Walsh’s favorite song. We would sing it to each other, and every time it came on we would look at each other,” Sweatt said of the viral hit, which has over 217 million streams on Spotify.

“They played it, I looked at him, and we both had the biggest smiles on our faces.”

Left-handed pitcher Connor Harrison has hurled his warmup pitches to Timmy Trumpets’ “Freaks” since his junior year of high school because every pitcher at his high school used it. Walsh chose “The Passenger” by Iggy Pop after sifting through MLB.com’s walk-up music database and discovering that Mitch Haniger of the Seattle Mariners uses the 1977 garage-rock track. Infielder Luke Leto walks up to “Goodies” by Ciara solely because “it’s just a good song.”

During my four years as a middling NCAA Division III pitcher at Macalester College, I switched my walk-up song each season in hopes of changing my luck on the mound. As a freshman, I picked The Rolling Stones’ “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” because of the steady, rolling beat from late drummer Charlie Watts. Uncooperative Minnesota weather and some ineffective outings meant I only heard Mick Jagger belt the chorus once that year.

In my final season, I chose Taj Mahal’s “Statesboro Blues” as my walk-up anthem, again relying on a song with a metronomic cadence to march me towards first pitch. It was unique to me — only a few teammates had ever heard the song before — and it put me in the right state of mind before a game.

For baseball fans, walk-up music can not only provide a window into the mind of a player, it’s also a welcome respite from oversaturated and outdated playlists used pregame and between innings at the ballpark. At each and every home game, the Loggers take the field to Ike and Tina Turner’s rendition of “Proud Mary,” a song made famous by Creedence Clearwater Revival more than three decades before most of La Crosse’s roster was born.

That’s not to say that older songs don’t make great walk-up songs. It’s the variety from an entire lineup of different tastes that keeps it fresh and exciting. Rarely will you hear Brooks and Dunn’s 1991 country hit “Brand New Man” followed by the 808 drums of rapper Lecrae’s “Hammer Time” in a playlist, but a trip to Copeland Park on Saturday produced that exact sequence with infielder Bill Ralston and outfielder Nate Witte hitting back-to-back in the Loggers’ finale.

MLB closers are taking their walk-up music to the extreme this year, elevating the middle of the ninth inning into a full-blown performance. Edwin Diaz has captivated New York Mets fans with the trumpet-laden “Narco” by Blaster Jaxx and Timmy Trumpet as he trots in from the bullpen. The staff at Oriole Park at Camden Yards even flicker the stadium lights when Baltimore Orioles reliever Felix Bautista enters to the whistle tune made popular in the television show “The Wire.”

Regardless of the level of talent on the field, walk-up music can connect fans with the personalities of players and inject anticipation, exhilaration, and even humor into a ballpark. Next time you’re at a game, listen closely to the soundtrack curated by a group of ballplayers with diverse palates for music.