Commentary: West Salem girls basketball team could be a special one

WEST SALEM — It wasn’t the kind of performance the West Salem High School girls basketball team wanted to give, but it contained enough pockets of success to show just what it might be capable of doing.

The Panthers turned the ball over way too many times during last Friday night’s 54-38 Coulee Conference victory over visiting Onalaska Luther. They missed too many shots in the lane.

West Salem never really built any solid flow against the Knights.

Those issues, however, will be addressed, and there isn’t a reason for coaches or players to panic or stress about everything not going their way during the fifth game of the season.

This was a game the Panthers had to rely on their grit and persistence to win, and it worked.

They never stopped pushing the ball, and they never stopped defending. They played through the tough spots and came out on the other side with a 5-0 record.

Those are signs of a good team, and this is one that has a chance to make a name for itself in February and March if it continues to, as senior Ella Jordan said, “keep trying to get 1% better each day.”

The Panthers have the pieces, but the Knights had some of their own on Friday, including future NCAA Division II Bemidji State player in Rachel Koenig. She was more effective defensively than offensively on Friday, but that was because West Salem didn’t allow her to be.

“I think we’re better defensively this year,” said West Salem coach Matt Quick, whose team is scheduled to host Melrose-Mindoro on Friday. “We already have a lot of players stepping up on defense, and I think we defended the paint very well tonight.”

With Jordan and Ally Gilster around as four-year varsity contributors, there was reason to raise the expectations for the Panthers. Adding a point guard like Taneea Henderson and a freshman like Megan Johnson raises them even more.

Henderson, a senior who played the past two seasons at Sparta, has already started to show a new game in a new setting. The Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead commit is a true play-maker, and it looks like she will have a better chance to flourish as a scorer with the Panthers. She set up just about every basket Gilster made during a 17-point performance against the Knights.

“We’re really lucky to have her,” Jordan said of Henderson, who started the season by scoring 16 points in a win over her former team. “She is already playing a great role with the team and really stepped up for us.

“What I like about our team is that we have a lot of people who can step up for us on any given night.”

Jordan, of course, is one of those players, too. She was the top scorer (16.2 ppg) on an 11-2 team last season and averaged 3.3 steals per game.

Going back to what Quick said about defense, Jordan is one player who can spearhead an approach that has changed a bit.

“Man-to-man is something we have already incorporated a lot more this year,” Jordan said. “Communicating in that type of defense, along with getting better in our 2-3 (zone) is important.”

Anderson and junior Anna McConkey are two more key pieces to this puzzle, and McConkey showed as a sophomore that she can be a reliable double-figure scorer.

The 5-foot-10 Anderson is comparable to last season’s point guard, Kendall Gerke, with the ability to play all over the floor. While she backs up Henderson at the point, she has proven to be an effective scorer and rebounder inside with the transfer on the court.

“She’s a very talented freshman,” Quick said of Anderson, who scored 18 points in a 60-50 win over Onalaska. “With her size and athleticism, she helps is rebounding and defensively.

“She can play a lot of positions and step up and hit the 3. She’s playing center but has played point guard, which means she can handle the ball. The versatility is a great thing to have.”

All of these things are a great thing for Quick to have as he continues to develop a team loaded with promise.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.