MADISON – Either the shot sailed a little long, bounced off the rim and came back to the other side before popping away, or it came up a little short and caught some top spin to catch the side or back of the rim before bouncing out.

Sometimes it danced around in multiple places before dropping off the side and releasing heartbreak.

Every inch of the two basketball rims at the Kohl Center on Saturday was kissed by a ball released from the hands of a West Salem High School player during Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 championship game.

It didn’t matter who released it or what the situation was, nothing was falling for a team that averaged 84 points over its first 29 games of the season. The Panthers (28-2) were scoring and shooting machines since the season began in November.

But nothing seemed to go their way during a 61-55 loss to Brillion that made West Salem its division runner-up for a second straight year.

“We have confidence in each other, so it was about trying to bring each other up,” West Salem senior Carson Koepnick said. “We have to keep shooting because that’s how we play. You missed 10? Shoot the 11th.”

The numbers were brutal, especially for a team that made 293 3-pointers before Saturday, then connected on 5 of 30 attempts (14.3%) against the Lions (29-1).

West Salem shot 33.3% overall (21 for 63) and made only 8 of 15 free throws. It scored less than 70 points for the fourth time all season and failed to hit 60 for the first time.

“We couldn’t shoot the ball the way we usually do,” Koepnick said, “but what can you do besides keep shooting?”

That didn’t simply apply to perimeter shots. Putbacks didn’t fall, and neither did floaters through the paint. It was also nondiscriminatory.

Peter Lattos had the best luck by making 9 of 21 attempts. Tamarrein Henderson made 5 of 13 and Koepnick just 2 of 8. Brett McConkey could only get 1 of 7 attempts to fall through the net.

"It was tough mentally," McConkey said of the shooting. "It drained us, but we knew we had to keep digging deep.

"We thought, eventually, (the shots) would fall, but they never did."

Coach Mark Wagner wasn’t happy with the way his team reacted to some of the things that happened on the court – he absorbed that blame and said coaches should have been more aggressive – but offense isn’t something he’s had to worry about.

The Panthers scored at least 90 points 10 times, including Thursday’s 93-65 semifinal victory over a good team from the Milwaukee Academy of Science and once against Division 4 state champion Onalaska Luther.

And as bad as the shooting was, West Salem still had a chance to win. The Panthers put together enough little scoring spurts to hang with Brillion and took a 42-39 lead after seven straight points from Lattos.

The third of those baskets -- set up by an assist from McConkey -- came with 8:34 remaining. West Salem missed its next 11 attempts and made just 3 of 18 the rest of the way.

The end result gave the Panthers three state runner-up finishes -- two in boys basketball and one in football. McConkey is one student who played for all three of those teams.

"In the future, I'm sure we'll all be able to appreciate it," McConkey said. "But it sucks right now."

Like it did after a tough championship loss to Lake Country Lutheran last season, West Salem now pushes forward.

Henderson, Kyle Hehli and Joe Sullivan are the leaders now, and all gained significant experience during this tournament run. Henderson and Hehli were contributors in both runner-up finishes.

"We've got to keep coming back until we win," said Henderson, who scored 37 points and grabbed 15 rebounds during the two state games. "It hurts right now but it's going to fuel us into the summer.

"We're building a winning culture that's going to keep us pushing to come back here."