Commentary: West Salem's balance makes it a state contender

ONALASKA — The attacks came in waves and from all angles, and that’s what made life particularly difficult on the Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team on Tuesday.

The Knights reacted well for the most part and certainly went down swinging in a 97-88 Coulee Conference loss to West Salem, but the Panthers used an opportunity in front of a big crowd to show just how hard it’s going to be to beat them this season.

If it wasn’t Tamarrein Henderson driving through the lane, it was Carson Koepnick making the most of the slightest bit of space on the perimeter or beating someone off the dribble. If it wasn’t Peter Lattos spinning past defenders or knocking down a jump shot, it was Kyle Hehli drilling a 3-pointer from the corner.

West Salem (2-0, 1-0) didn’t close out the game as well as coach Mark Wagner would have liked, but it showed that a second-place finish in the WIAA Division 3 state tournament a year ago has provided plenty of motivation for an experienced group of players.

Lattos was clear after the Panthers opened the season with a 90-67 nonconference win over Tomah that the title that eluded them is the goal. The way they played against the Knights (2-1, 0-1) was more proof that should be the goal.

“That’s the top team in Division 3 and potentially the top team in the entire state,” said Luther guard Kodi Miller, who scored a game-high 33 points and helped his team cut a 20-point second-half deficit to 91-86 before it ran out of steam. “We were right there with a team that’s that good, so this gives us some confidence.

“That’s a great team with great coaching, and they’re almost impossible to guard.”

Lattos, at 6-foot-8 and with the ability to play both inside and outside, is going to be a tough matchup for any team, and the senior had 25 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.

Koepnick, also a senior, just has a true knack for getting where he needs to be for success, whether it’s beyond the arc of finding space on the baseline. He scored 30 points against the Knights and made six free throws in the final 55.4 seconds to keep them at arm’s length.

Henderson, a junior, excels in the open court and can really take advantage when defenders have to stick with Lattos on the perimeter. He scored West Salem’s first eight points and finished with 18.

Hehli, a sophomore, revealed Tuesday night that he’s ready for more minutes if they present themselves by scoring 16 points and making three 3-pointers off the bench. He also had some good defensive series while matched up with Miller.

“The balance is crazy,” said Koepnick, who scored a team-high 16.8 points per game as a junior. “If you try to stop one guy, there will be four others to deal with. If you close out on shots, you’ll have to deal with a drive to the basket.”

None of that even factors in senior starters Brett McConkey and Brennan Kennedy. McConkey is a rebounding machine, especially on the offensive end, and Kennedy’s pressure defense creates one problem and his outside shooting another. Luther was probably happy to limit McConkey to five offensive boards, and Kennedy took just five shots.

Those six players accounted for all 97 of West Salem’s points on Tuesday.

“We didn’t go real deep tonight, but we feel comfortable going deeper,” Wagner said. “We have our five starters and then three other players we can use and not have much of a drop off.

“We feel like, especially in these kinds of (up-tempo) games, that we have an advantage.”

The Panthers have played just two games and have a very challenging nonconference schedule ahead, but they’ve already demonstrated that find an advantage against them will be difficult.