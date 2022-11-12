Commentary: West Salem's defense too much for Onalaska

The West Salem High School football team stopped Onalaska in its tracks Friday night.

It didn’t matter if the Hilltoppers handed the ball off or completed a pass, the Panthers were there to run through them.

To hit them.

To give them no hope of moving forward.

It may have taken West Salem some time to finish drives, but there was nothing more consistent at Swanson Field than its tackling and physicality in a 37-14 WIAA Division 3 state semifinal win over Onalaska on Friday.

“We just wanted to pound and pound and pound,” West Salem senior Luke Noel said. “We talked all week about being as physical as we could possibly be.”

Anything more physical would be illegal.

The Panthers tackled Hilltoppers in packs and alone.

It was a battle for Onalaska junior running back Brady Kuhn to reach the line of scrimmage before being dragged to the ground. If a receiver caught a pass from quarterback Adam Skifton, he was leveled immediately.

“The physical nature of the game and the fact that tackles were made all the way to the ground,” West Salem coach Justin Jehn said when asked to assess his team’s defensive performance. “That was phenomenal tonight, I think, on both sides.”

He isn’t wrong. Onalaska stood up to the approach, but West Salem was difficult to match.

Noel led the charge, but he had plenty of help in holding the high-scoring Hilltoppers to one touchdown and 101 total yards through the first three quarters.

In order to shut down Kuhn — twice with more than 100 yards in the previous three weeks and at least one touchdown in six straight games — while simultaneously harassing Skifton and controlling receivers down the field, he needed it.

It didn’t take long for Onalaska to run out of places to attack and get its offense into any kind of rhythm.

“We have a whole bunch of kids who are 180 or 200 pounds, and we’re really quick,” West Salem defensive coordinator Bob Gorniak said. “Earlier this year, we weren’t tackling as well in space.

“But for those one-on-one tackles, where they are trying to get an explosive play, we’re getting really good at tackling on those.”

Seniors Aaron Manke and Trae Athnos kept consistent pressure on Skifton and made him throw sooner than he wanted to on several occasions.

Manke forced a quick pass when the Hilltoppers went for it on fourth-and-9 from their own 17 on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Athnos did the same on a pass Trevor Arentz intercepted and returned for a touchdown for a 30-6 lead on Onalaska’s next possession.

After Kuhn’s first four carries gained a totla of 2 yards, Onalaska tried to get him going again after McConkey’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Andy Johnson gave the Panthers a 10-6 lead with 5:02 left in the first half.

A first-down handoff lost a yard on a punishing tackle by Arentz. After picking up a couple of first downs on pass plays, they went back to Kuhn, and senior Jesse Loging dropped him for a 1-yard loss.

The Hilltoppers rushed for zero yards in the first half and picked up 18 on 14 attempts for the game.

The hits weren’t limited to the line of scrimmage, where Connor Bahr and defensive backs Brennan Kennedy and Andy Johnson also made hits that went for no gain.

A 24-yard completion to Brodie Mickschl led to a leveling from McConkey in the first quarter. Another apparent completion down the field for Skifton in the fourth quarter set up another jarring hit from McConkey, who separated the ball from the receiver for an incomplete pass.

“We set the tone right away,” McConkey said. “Open-field tacking and making sure we hit them hard right away so they can’t go anywhere.

“That’s huge for us, and it helped us out a ton tonight. A lot of times, we’d make that hit, and it only took a second for a second and third guy to get there, too.”

And just like he was there to deliver the first hit of the game, Noel was there to supply the last couple of hits. Onalaska’s final possession started with Noel tackles for losses of 5 and 6 yards.

“Noel’s a really good player,” Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said. “I mean, he dominated the game, and we just didn’t get any movement.”

“We never got to the second level. We never blocked their linebackers. And that was a big part of it.”