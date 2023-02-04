HOLMEN — Whenever our attention is occupied by the Holmen High School girls wrestling team, it seems to be about something groundbreaking.

That makes sense because it’s only been around a few years, but the progress it is making warrants a spotlight.

First, girls were allowed some mat time at the Bi-State Classic. Next, they were awarded the chance to stage a WIAA state meet at the La Crosse Center.

The Vikings traveled to Iowa and wrestled their first dual meets last month, and that set us up for the latest step forward — Friday night’s dual meet against Eau Claire North at the Bernie L. Ferry Fieldhouse.

Nothing was spared to make sure that experience was memorable for competitors, family members and interested spectators on Friday, and that was most easily conveyed by the competitors.

One thing a fledgling program like girls wrestling has to do is cling to its counterpart program. There is one big happy wrestling program in Holmen, and that will continue to be the case, but there is nothing wrong with the boys and girls going their separate ways once in a while.

The Vikings are making that happen a little more often, and Friday night’s event — Holmen beat the Huskies 45-18, by the way — is probably something we will see more of in the future.

Will they all have fog machines, fancy entrances and strobe lights, which were so dominant on Friday? Maybe some of those aspects will stick, but the focus moving forward will be more and more on the mat.

The pomp and circumstance — a lights-out entrance, a team run through a fog machine and individual entrances before bouts — were great for the atmosphere. Like last year’s state meet, it felt as important as it was.

By the way, my vote for best entrance music goes to Alexa Szak and her choice of Pantera’s “Walk” even though senior Evelyn Vetsch tempered my excitement by telling me it’s “such a dad song.”

But it was just as important for the girls to see a filled side of fieldhouse bleachers there to see them and not just because they were having some exhibition bouts ahead of a boys meet.

Vetsch talked about her appreciation for the crowd that showed up to support them and said how nice it was to see a group of “fans of our own” come and cheer them on.

There are plenty of reasons to cheer this team on, and they start with Vetsch, Szak and senior Nora Lee, all of whom are state-ranked with goals of making a splash at the state meet later this month.

Vetsch is ranked third at 145 pounds, Lee fourth at 100 and Szak sixth at 152. Those are three spots coach Carl DeLuca can always count on for points at invitationals, and all three were dominant in scoring pins against the Huskies.

But there were more highlights, starting with junior Marci Jacobson at 185. Injuries have kept Jacobson off the mat both last season and this one, but she took control of a match against North’s Cambree Lokken — she received honorable mention in state rankings — with a six-point first period.

She took that lead to the third before Lokken finally found the throw she’d been looking for, but Jacobson avoided early trouble with confidence and maintained a lead for most of the first match she’d wrestled. Lokken got the pin, but Jacobson gave herself quite a start in the sport.

Sophomore Anna Strasser was impressive for different reasons in a 6-5 victory over Sydni Schindler at 126.

Strasser led by two points after one period and by one after two before Schindler tied the score at 5 in the third. Strasser scored the winning escape with 25 seconds left and held off Schindler for a win that clinched the dual outcome for Holmen.

Sophomores Lexi Maier (165), Addie Goodell (114) and Allison Weiss (120) also recorded pins for Holmen in its victory.

The Vikings navigated another new stage and tasted sweet success. They did so by matching the significance of the moment and taking full advantage of a rare opportunity,