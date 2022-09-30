Coulee Conference football roundup: First-place La Crosse Aquinas, West Salem record easy wins

ARCADIA — Jackson Flottmeyer passed for 117 yards and scored on a 108-yard interception return as the Aquinas High School football team beat Arcadia 46-6 in a Coulee Conference game on Friday.

The Blugolds, who are second among schools in the Small Division of The Associated Press state rankings, won their 23rd straight game and maintained their tie with West Salem for first place in the conference standings.

Aquinas (7-0, 5-0) scored all of its points in the first half, and Flottmeyer added 78 rushing yards on just four attempts against the Raiders (3-4, 2-3). Senior Calvin Hargroive rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, and sophomore Kyle White added a touchdown run.

West Salem 52, Viroqua 14

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (6-1, 5-0), who are ranked 10th in the state among Medium Schools by The Associated Press, won their sixth game in a row and scored 39 points in the first half against the Blackhawks.

Senior quarterback Brett McConkey completed 9 of 11 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown for West Salem, which beat Viroqua (1-6, 0-5) for the 15th straight time in this conference series.

Both Luke Baginski and Luke Noel turned Viroqua fumbles into touchdowns, and McConkey finished off the first half with a 57-yard touchdown pass to Brennan Kennedy for a 39-0 lead. Kennedy also had a 17-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Baginski gave the Panthers a 52-0 lead on a 27-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Westby 49, Black River Falls 14

WESTBY — The Norsemen (5-2, 3-2) bounced back from a loss to Aquinas by beating the Tigers (1-6, 0-5) handily.

Senior Garrett Vatland scored four touchdowns for Westby, reaching the end zone on a 62-yard punt return, a couple of rushes and a reception from Bo Milutinovich. Milutinovich threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 9-for-15 passing.

Vatland picked up 11 rushing yards on 10 carries, and Brett Crume caught four passes for a team-high 59 yards and a 4-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Black River Falls had 55 total yards.

G-E-T 42, Altoona 12

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks scored 28 points by halftime on the way to their third win in four weeks.

G-E-T (3-4, 3-2) rushed for 405 yards and averaged 9.2 yards per play against the railroaders.

Senior Brady Seiling gained 168 rushing yards on just seven carries and scored on runs of 70 and 74 yards in the first quarter to get the Red Hawks off on the right foot. Seiling also returned an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter for a 28-6 halftime lead.

Nate Schindler added 125 rushing yards on 11 carries, and Warren Stoner, Cody Schmitz and Taylor Haney had touchdown runs for G-E-T, which can secure playoff criteria by beating either Westby or Arcadia in the final two weeks.