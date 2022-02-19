Coulee Conference gymnastics: West Salem co-op wins championship

WEST SALEM — The West Salem co-op gymnastics team had just one individual champion on Friday, but it managed to turn its team score of 135.8 into a Coulee Conference championship.

West Salem had the top team performances on both the vault (34.8) and uneven bars (34.0), but junior Taliya Michlig was the team's only individual champion with her winning score of 9.2 on the vault.

Michlig also placed second on the uneven bars (9.15) and fifth on the floor exercise (9.075) on her way to a third-place showing all-around (35.225).

Sophomore Morgan Siekert was the all-around champion for the Viroqua co-op with a score of 36.025. Freshman teammate Isabell Korn was second at 35.775.

They combined to help Viroqua place third as a team (135.475) behind West Salem and the G-E-T co-op (135,55).

Siekert won the balance beam (9.225) and was second on the floor exercise (9.3) and vault (9.0). She also tied for fifth on the uneven bars (8.5).

Korn won the floor exercise (9.65) and uneven bars (9.25) and was third on the balance beam (8.575).

G-E-T was led by junior Abby Miller and senior Paris Lambert, who were fourth (35.025) and fifth (34.575), respectively, all-around.Miller was third on the floor exercise (9.225) and vault (8.875), and Lambert was third on the uneven bars (8.6) and fourth on the floor exercise (9.2).

G-E-T also received a second-place finish from junior Trista Thill on the balance beam (8.8).

