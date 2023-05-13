VIROQUA — The West Salem High School boys track and field team captured their third straight conference title at the Coulee Conference meet Saturday while Westby’s girls team won and ended the two-year reign of G-E-T.

The West Salem boys team finished with 165 team points to beat out second place Viroqua with 120.

Junior Carter Walter won a pair of sprint titles for the Panthers, claiming the boys 100-meter dash in 11.45 seconds and the boys 200-meter in 22.54 seconds. Senior Brennan Kennedy took second in the 100 at 11.71 seconds.

Junior Abram Lassen won the boys triple jump at 41-6.25 feet. Lassen, Kennedy, senior Andy Johnson and senior Kellen Wright won the 4x200 relay in 1:33.65.

Sophomore Carter Quackenbush won the 3200-meter run (10:21. 29) with the Panthers taking the top three spots.The win marks West Salem’s third-straight 3200 Coulee title.

Viroqua sophomore Kaden Sullivan continued his dominance of the hurdles events, winning the 300 for the second year in a row (43.54) while also taking the 110 (16.31) by over a second of the runner up.

The Blackhawks won six titles, including three for senior Preston Buroker. Buroker won the pole vault at 12 feet. Buroker was also a part of two relay titles, first the 4x400 relay with senior Schuyler Hawklove, sophomore Cameron Hawklove and sophomore Nicholas Elisius (3:39.05).

Buroker, senior Miles Daniels, junior James Molner and sophomore Addisu Wright won the 4x800 in 8:44.56. Daniels also won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:04.35.

Luther finished third (105 points) with G-E-T (97) squeaking by Arcadia (96) for fourth.

The Knights lone title came in the high jump. Sophomore Jack Schmeling (6-4.5) took the crown with teammate and Luther senior Gabe Huelskamp (6-2) taking third.

G-E-T won three titles, two of which coming in field events. Senior Brady Seiling won the long jump (21-1.5) and junior Carter Repaal staked claim to the shot put title (47-11.75). Senior Sam Ruiter won the 1600 meter run (4:37.73) for the Red Hawks.

The Raiders swept the top two spots in the 400-meter dash as Arcadia junior Joel Fernando (51.37) beat his teammate and fellow junior Landen Bremer by just .07 seconds. Sophomore Trey Lyga gave Arcadia a field title, winning in the discus throw (154-03).

Westby (51) took sixth while Black River Falls (36) rounded out the field in seventh, winning the 4x100 relay (44.90) with junior Nick Dutton, senior Wyatt Tennant, junior Colin Zillmer and senior Trey Cowley.

Gluch, Nelson double-up for Westby girls

Westby narrowly beat out West Salem in the girls points 188 to 162 with six individual titles, including two each from sophomore Erin Gluch and senior Meghan Nelson.

Gluch won the girls 100-meter dash (13.17) and went on to take the high jump (5-4) for the Norsemen for the second year in a row. Nelson swept the hurdles events, winning her second-straight 300 (47.23) and also claiming the 100 title (16.62).

Freshman Elizabeth Curtis won the 800-meter run (2:27.67) and junior Emma Kjos won the triple jump (35-5).

West Salem dominated in the long distance and relay events, taking six titles between the two categories. Sophomore Mia Olson won the 1600 run (5:22.56) while senior Alena Donahue won in the 3200 (12:12.90).

The Panthers took all four relay events, starting with the 4x100 that was won by Juniors Emily Fechner, Rylan Riste, Maria Cannon and freshman Maia Hutchens in 53.32. Fechner, Riste, Hutchens and freshman Olivia Maki won the 4x200 (1:51.86) while Juniors Taylor Burch, Emily Sanwick, McKenna LaFleur and sophomore Faith Minard claimed the 4x400 (4:26.75).

In the 4x800, Donahue, Minard, sophomore Kennedy Garbers and freshman Isabel Kruger won with a time of 10:50.12.

A pair of Panthers seniors took wins in field events. Jaden HAmmes won the shot put event (35-10.5) while Anna McConkey won in the discus throw (112).

The two-time defending conference champions, G-E-T, took third with 113 points. Junior Kaylee Hauge defended her 200-meter title (27.58). Junior Alayna Stendahl took home the long jump (16-4.5) for the Red Hawks.

Viroqua placed fourth (105) with senior Linnea Peterson claiming the Blackhawks only individual title in the 400 (1:00.38).

Arcadia took fifth (66), taking the pole vaulting title with junior Casidi Pehler (12-3). Luther (20) took sixth and Black River Falls (13) finished seventh.