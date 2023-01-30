 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CROSS COUNTRY

Cross country: Onalaska's Manny Putz is Gatorade Wisconsin Runner of the Year

Onalaska Manny Putz

Onalaska’s Manny Putz runs in the WIAA Division 1 state cross country race at Wisconsin Rapids in October. Putz won the race and is the Gatorade Runner of the Year for the state.

 BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD

Manny Putz made a large splash on the state cross country scene as a freshman and did nothing but make bigger noise as a sophomore.

Putz won a WIAA Division 1 individual championship in Wisconsin Rapids last fall and built on it Monday when he was honored by Gatorade as the state's cross country runner of the year.

Putz led the Hilltoppers to a team Division 1 championship as a freshman and crossed the finish line first in a memorable battle with Oconomowoc's Zachariah Vance. Putz crossed the line in 15 minutes, 26.7 seconds, which was two-tenths of a second ahead of Vance.

Putz was fourth overall at the prestigious Roy Griak Invitational in Minnesota during last season, finished 11th at the Champs Midwest Sports Regionals and had a career-best time of 14:50.65 at the Steve Johnson/Dan Huston Invitational in Iowa last October.

Putz also qualified to run in the Division 1 state track and field meet as a freshman and finished ninth in the 3,200. He also ran with a qualifying 3,200 relay team.

The award takes athletic and academic achievement into consideration.

