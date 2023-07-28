For the first time since the program’s founding, someone besides Gary Brone will be coaching the Cochrane-Fountain City cross country team next month.

The legendary coach announced his retirement this summer, hanging up his whistle after 40 years, nine team state titles and five individual championships.

Brone helped kickstart the cross country team at C-FC back in 1983 when his son and some friends wanted to compete in the sport, even though he had no formal experience with cross country himself.

Just a year later, the Pirates won their first state championship and now half a lifetime later, the 80-year old felt it is time to take a step back after half his lifetime as the head man and work with the team as an assistant this fall.

“It’s going to be kind of nice because I can just volunteer my time and I’m not committed to do it,” Brone said.

Following that first title in 1984, the C-FC boys won four Division 3 team championships in a row from 1993 to 1996, and the girls squad joined in with titles in 1996, 1998 and 1999 with a trio of girls individual champions from 1995 through 1997 as well.

Last fall was arguably Brone’s most successful yet, when senior Wesley Pronschinske won the Division 3 boys individual title while freshman Addy Duellman won the Division 3 individual girls race and led the girls team to a title for the Pirates’ first team crown in 23 years.

C-FC became the first team to win both the boys and girls individual titles in the same season, and the girls team title adds up to a feat that may never be beaten.

Right after such a successful season, Brone’s friends and family began to assume that was the end of his career.

“It seems like a lot of people around me said ‘you’re just going to hang it up right? You just turned 80, a state championship.’ I kind of bought into it too,” he said.

However, he went back and forth throughout the offseason, eventually coming to a decision to take a step back while still leafing the door open for a return down the road if he gets the itch to jump back into coaching full time.

Part of the reason Brone felt it was finally time to retire is because he had found the perfect replacement, Ashley Duellman.

“To just be desperate to get a coach, take somebody, whoever, maybe they won’t even have any experience, I wouldn’t really feel good about that. But I feel really good about Ashley taking it over. That went into my decision quite a bit,” Brone said.

Duellman has been running the C-FC junior high cross country program for the past few seasons, helping out as an assistant with the varsity cross country and track teams as well as her daughter, the state champion Addy, has gotten older and joined the teams.

Ashley’s ties to the C-FC cross country program go much deeper though.

“I’ve known him since I was just a little elementary kid watching him coach my older sisters, and then I finally got to be a part of the team,” she said.

Back in the 90’s, she and her sisters Selina and Rachel Earney played key roles on those team titles, with Selina and Rachel winning individual championships as well.

Now, decades later, Ashley has been able to coach her daughter to those same heights alongside her former mentor.

“How fun it is to share something we love and are passionate about. Last year was extra special, of course, with her getting to be coached by Gary and getting to experience a state championship,” Duellman said.

As far as the balance between being a mom and a coach, Duellman says she has it easy because all four of her kids are self-motivated and she never needs to worry about harping on them to go get a few miles under their belts.

For the rest of the team as a whole, Duellman plans to keep the team’s schedules and workouts the same as under Brone, though she admits that it will be tough to be exactly the same as the C-FC legend.

“It’s a tough act to follow with him, that’s all any of us have known. When we think of cross country, we think of Coach Brone,” she said.