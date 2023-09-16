OSCEOLA, Wis. — The Holmen High School cross country program left the Osceola Invitational with a pair of team victories on Saturday.

The Vikings swept the titles when their girls ran to a team score of 30 in a field of 14 teams and their boys to a score of 66 in a field of 15.

The girls had three of the top five runners in senior Anabella Filips (second, 20 minutes, 35.3 seconds), sophomore Sabrina Lechnir (fourth, 20:45.1) and senior Sydney Valiska (fifth, 20:46.7). Filips was edged out at the finish line by Coon Rapids freshman Ruby Demmer, whose winning time was 20:34.

Sophomore Naomi Wedan (ninth, 21:25.4) and Jocelyn Williams (10th, 21:37.8) were also scoring runners for Holmen.

The boys had two runners among the top five in senior Sam Horman (fourth, 17:22.7) and senior Ethan Archer (fifth, 17:25.2). Sophomore Josiah Kulmaczewski (12th, 18:04.3) gave them three among the top 12.

Junior Dylan Whitaker (21st, 18:29.7) and junior Jon Rosenow (24th, 18:42.9) also provided scoring runs for the Vikings.

Smiley Invitational

WAUSAU, Wis. — West Salem’s boys won the 25-team Division 2 and 3 competition with a score of 49, and its girls were second out of 19 teams with a 93.

The Panthers were led in the boys race by sophomore Carson Gronemus, who was fourth individually with a time of 16:36.9. Junior Brennon Anderson (ninth, 17:07.7) and junior Carter Quackenbush (10th, 17:09.6) also finished among the top 10, and all five scoring runners were in the top 15.

Junior Tom Stenberg (11th, 17:10.7) and senior Brennan Garbers (15th, 17:15.1) also scored for West Salem.

The girls were led by junior Mia Olson’s fifth-place finish and time of 19:49.1. Juniors Kennedy Garbers (17th, 21:11.3) and Faith Minard (18th, 21:12.4) added finishes in the top 20.

Senior Payton Greer (29th, 21:42.4) and junior Victoria Lysne (36th, 22:15.5)) also scored for West Salem.

Luethe-Levy Invitational

NORWALK, Wis. — Sparta won the boys competition with the top three individuals and a team score of 23, while Brookwood’s girls had two of the top four and a winning team score of 36.

Freshman Ben Carney won the boys race for the Spartans with a time of 17:22.2, and he was followed by junior teammate Nicholas Lueth (18:04.4) and sophomore teammate Joel Johnson (18:08.8). Sophomore Milo Everson-Riley was sixth (19:20.7) and sophomore Braedyn Novak 11th (19:42.5).

Tomah was second with a score of 72 and led by fourth-place freshman Tyler Boettscher (18:15.4), and Onalaska Luther third at 80 and led by ninth-place freshman Lukas Braaten (19:24.7).

Brookwood’s winning performance in the girls race was led by senior Amelia Muehlenberg (third, 21:58.9) and sophomore Ruby Muehlenkamp (fourth, 22:20.8). Freshmen Miranda Arndt (eighth, 22:49.5) and Maggie Stenerson (ninth, 23:05.4) and sophomore Brynn Thurston (12th, 23:57.9) also scored for the Falcons.

Onalaska Luther junior Lauren Wickus was the overall champion with her time of 21:41.3.

Sparta’s girls were second with a score of 62. Junior Leah Mojeski (sixth, 22:41.4) led that effort.

Cashton was third (78) and had two top-five finishers in junior Mateya Kaduc (second, 21:54.2) and senior Kate Gronemus (fifth, 22:38.3).

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Holmen 8, Caledonia 0

HOLMEN — Junior Andrew Ripp scored the first three goals for the Vikings as they shut out the Warriors.

Sophomore Braylan Welch assisted on the first two, and junior Jacob Lor assisted on the third.

Gavin Beutel-Davis and Carter Lawrence each had a goal and an assist, and Shawn De Ruyter, Gannon Santos and Tyler Lerch also scored for Holmen.

Sam Burke, Eekquesung Vang and Elliot Yang had one assist apiece.

Logan 8, Prairie du Chien 0

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Rangers scored six goals in the first half and had five players with at least one in the victory.

Quade Haverland, Solomon Szymanski and Chuye Yang all scored twice for Logan, and Eston Eberlein tied a school record and became the team’s first player since 1992 to record three assists in a game.

Edgar Maya and Gabe Weber also scored for the Rangers, and Lucas Yang, Brayden DePaolo and Haverland provided assists. Gabe Sanders earned his first shutout of the season with five saves.

VOLLEYBALL

West Salem Invitational

WEST SALEM — The Panthers won the championship of their own invitational by sweeping all five opponents.

West Salem beat Logan 2-0, Platteville 2-0, River Valley 2-0, Neillsville 2-0 and handled second-place River Valley 2-0.

Logan finished third with wins over Neillsville, River Valley and Platteville and losses to West Salem and River Valley.

Senior Ava Dettwiler had a combined 38 kills and 39 assists to go with 26 digs and eight aces. Dettwiler had six kills, eight assists, four digs and one block and Molly Erickson six assists, three aces and three digs in a 25-13, 26-24 loss to River Valley that placed Logan third.

Aaliyah Hamilton had six kills in the win over Platteville and Kaia DePaolo eight kills, three aces and three blocks in the win over Neillsville.