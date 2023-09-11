ROCHESTER, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School boys soccer team kept its opponent scoreless for the fourth game in a row in beating Schaeffer Academy on Monday.

The Lancers (4-1-1), who have outscored their opponents 22-2 this season, scored three goals in the first half and two more in the second while Cooper Johnson stopped all three shots directed his way.

Senior Wyatt Farrell scored the first two goals before sophomore Maddux Tomten converted a pass from senior Nolan Schreier for the 3-0 halftime lead.

Junior Theron Hammell and junior Mitchell Reining scored the second-half goals. Senior Drew Vessey assisted on Hammell’s goal, and Schreier set up Reining for his score.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 10, Stewartville 2

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — Senior Kate Crosby scored six goals and assisted on another for the Lancers.

Kaitlyn Ingram added two goals, and Ave Reining and Vanessa Ntiamoah scored once each. Lily Becker, Maggie Crosby, Kiera Tim and Elora Lewis all had assists for La Crescent-Hokah.

GIRLS GOLF

MVC Conference meet

SPARTA — Holmen won the conference meet at River Run Golf Course with junior Jayeanna Palm winning the individual title at 39 strokes.

The Vikings shot 198 as a team with junior Anna Strasser adding a fourth-place finish at 49 strokes.

Aquinas took second in the team standings (208) with Emma Dobbins finishing runner up at 42. Tomah finished third (213) with sophomore Karma Hasselberger (45) finishing right behind Dobbins.

Onalaska took fourth (220) while the hosting Spartans finished fifth (254). Hilltoppers junior Olivia Konrardy-Buchal tied for seventh at 51 with Tomah freshman Cadence Scholze. Sparta’s top finishers were juniors Makayla Blount and Jaiden Schauf, who tied at 21st with 60.

The Logan-Central co-op also sent competitors with junior Siena Folkers tying for fifth with Aquinas junior Tennysen Makepeace at 50 strokes.

Coulee Conference meet

ARCADIA — Westby/Viroqua picked up the team victory by shooting a collective 208 at the Arcadia Country Club.

Sophomore Maddi Fletcher was individual medalist with a 41 that led that winning performance. She finished five shots ahead of Black River Falls senior Zowie Hunter (46), and Westby/Viroqua ended up with a three-shot win over runner-up G-E-T (211).

Black River Falls was third (219) and C-FC fourth (257).

G-E-T senior Alexis Murphy placed third individually with a 49, and Westby/Viroqua junior Amanda Christianson and Black River Falls sophomore Megan Windsor tied for fourth (51).

CROSS COUNTRY

Tri-County Invitational

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Black River Falls won the boys team championship, and Melrose-Mindoro’s Jack Laufenberg crossed the finish line first in 19 minutes, 4 seconds.

The Tigers, who had a team score of 25, had three of the top seven runners and were led by second-place Brand Wensel (19:48). Blair-Taylor’s Jacob Olson (19:57), Melrose-Mindoro’s Calab Ameson (20:03) and Black River Falls’ Collin Berra (20:07) rounded out the top five.

C-FC won the girls championship with a score of 23 and was led by champion Addy Duellman (20:49.5). Melrose-Mindoro was second (34) and led by second-place Claire Becker (22:09) and third-place Shelia Johnson (24:17.3).

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Logan 5, Viroqua 2

VIROQUA — The Rangers won all five of their points in straight sets with Makenna Brown winning No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0.