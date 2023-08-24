The Aquinas High School boys soccer team scored four times in each half to post an 8-0 nonconference victory over Eau Claire Regis/Chippewa Falls McDonell at Fields for Kids on Thursday.

Sophomores Caden Schams and Harrison Griffith scored twice for the Blugolds (1-0) in their opener, and freshman Jonny Woolever got things started with an unassisted goal in the 15th minute.

Junior Vincent Bahr had two assists for Aquinas in a game that was called in the 60th minute.

Jackson Gerke, Isaac Finch, Harrison Griffith and Jonah Sdano also scored once each for the Blugolds.

Samuel Dickinson, David Onyeabor and Christos Saliaras all had one assist for Aquinas, and Sdano’s goal came on a free kick 25 yards out for a 6-0 lead in the 48th minute.

Freshman Cameron Reinhart stopped the only shot sent toward the Aquinas goal.

Logan 1, Eau Claire North 1

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Senior Quade Haverland converted an assist from senior teammate Chuye Yang in the 33rd minute to help the Rangers salvage a tie against the Huskies.

Senior Gabe Sanders stopped two shots as the Logan defense limited opportunities for North.

CROSS COUNTRY

Rhinelander Invitational

RHINELANDER, Wis. — Westby’s boys placed fourth out of 12 teams and its girls fifth out of eight.

The Norsemen had a boys team score of 146 in a meet won by Lakeland (43), and a girls team score of 108 in a meet won by Tomahawk (45).

Westby’s girls had three scoring runners finish among the top 20 and were led by fourth-place Elizabeth Curtis and her time of 22 minutes, 2.5 seconds. Natalie Miller was 16th at 23:43, and Addison Evenstad crossed the line 25th in 25:03.7.

Westby’s boys had three among the top 30 scoring runners and were led by Levi Schmidt (21st, 19:56.7) and Beckett Brueggen (20:03.3). Devin Nedland (20:27.9) was 32nd overall.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Nonconference

Logan/Central/West Salem 102, Eau Claire North 66

The hosts won nine events in a dual meet at UW-La Crosse.

Logan sophomore Camille Johnson was responsible for four victories and won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:08.82 and the 200 individual medley in 2:22.4. She also swam with the winning 200 medley relay (2:04.02) and 400 freestyle relay (4:16.64).

Logan senior Shefali Ramakrishnan was on the 200 medley relay, the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:48.22) and won the 500 freestyle in 5:47.5. Logan sophomore Avery Farmer swam on the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams and won the 200 freestyle (2:08.57).

West Salem freshman Alicia Zarecki swam with the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay, and Logan freshman Finley Thompson with the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.

Logan junior Maggie Heath won the 50 freestyle (27.0) and Logan sophomore Johanna Hall the 100 butterfly (1:13.68). West Salem junior Lauren Zarecki was part of the 200 freestyle relay, and Central sophomore Alyce Wilker part of the 400 freestyle relay.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Sparta 4, Mauston 3

MAUSTON, Wis. — The Spartans swept the doubles competition and picked up a singles victory to get a dual win.

Amelia Russ and Katle Gilbertson picked up a 6-4, 6-2 win oat No. 1 doubles, and Libby Oswald and Kira Markuson teamed up to win 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles. Elle Erickson and Corin Milne completed the sweep with a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 3.

Camila Vazquez also won in straight sets at No. 4 singles for Sparta.

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

Caledonia 3, Winona 0

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (1-0) kicked off the season with a home win over the Winhawks (0-1).

It was a tight first set, with the Warriors winning 25-20, but Caledonia won by more in the second with a 25-8 score before closing out the sweep with a 25-13 third set.

Seniors Logan Koepke and Braelyn Lange tied for the Caledonia lead with eight kills. Sophomore Aubrie Klug led the team with 14 digs, and senior Emma Rommes had a team-high 24 assists.