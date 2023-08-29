ONALASKA — The Logan High School boys soccer team began its conference season with a 5-2 victory over Onalaska on Tuesday.

The Rangers (1-1-1, 1-0) and Hilltoppers were tied at 2 after one half before Gabe Weber scored twice, and teammate Chuye Yang added another goal for the final margin of victory.

Yang also scored the first goal of the game with an assist from Solomon Szymanski, who followed that up by scoring off an assist from Weber for a 2-0 lead in the 20th minute.

Colton Klein converted a corner kick from Will Drazkowski, and Will Bakkestuen made good on a penalty kick to tie the game at 2 in the 39th minute.

Szymanksi and Eston Eberline assisted on Weber's second-half goals, and Eberlien also set up Yang for the final tally.

Gabe Sanders made five saves in goal for Logan.

Tomah 6, Aquinas 0

TOMAH — Ty Richer's hat trick led the Timberwolves (2-1, 1-0) in a conference opener for both teams. The Blugolds fell to 1-3 overall.

The game was quiet early, but a goal by Landon Calhoun in the fourth minute got things going. Richer scored his first goal in the 22nd minute with an assist by Trevin Johnson to make it 2-0 at halftime.

Richer scored in the 48th — with an assist by Brennen Worden — and the 56th minutes to complete his hat trick. Richer also assisted on a 58th-minute goal by Thomas Lisi. Lisi added an unassisted goal in the 80th minute for the final.

Johnson had five saves in net for the Timberwolves. Cameron Reinhart had 10 saves on 15 shots for Aquinas.

GIRLS TENNIS

MVC

Aquinas 7, Onalaska 0

The Blugolds swept the Hilloppers in their meeting at Green Island with two of the three doubles matches going to a tiebreaking third set.

Charlee Gauger and Emily Bakalars won the No. 1 doubles flight over Onalaska’s Summer Nicolai and Campbell Nitti 4-6, 7-6 (0), 10-6. Not to be outdone, the Blugolds No. 2 doubles flight of Eli Klar and Nora Dickinson also came back from down a set to beat Gabi Anderson and Grace Fabian 4-6, 7-6 (0), 10-4.

Danica Silcox won singles flight No. 1 6-0, 6-0 against Alex Drazkowski.

Sparta 5, Central 2

SPARTA — The Spartans and RiverHawks split their four singles points before the hosts swept the three doubles matches.

Katie Johnson at No. 1 singles and Allison Culp at No. 2 singles for Central won cleanly at 6-0, 6-0. Sparta’s Ava Erickson gave her team their first singles point at No. 3 singles against Anh Luong, winning 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Kira Markuson and Libby Oswald won No. 2 doubles for Sparta 6-0, 6-0 over Lila Fruehling and Kate Caucutt.

Tomah 7, Logan 0

TOMAH — MaKayla Ueeck and Lauren Stephens at No. 1 doubles won the only match of the day that went to three sets for the Timberwolves, claiming the victory 7-5, 1-6, 10-8.

Two other matchups required tiebreakers in the second. Anna Lord won the No. 3 singles flight over Sarah Ojelabe 6-2, 7-6 (2) and the duo of Sophia Hayes and Adeline Gerke won the No. 3 doubles flight 6-2, 7-6 (7).

Nonconference

Onalaska Luther 6, Holmen 1

HOLMEN — The Vikings won the first singles flight, but the Knights swept the remaining contests in their road matchup.

Julia Larson at No. 3 singles and Alexis Church at No. 4 singles each went to three sets to pick up points for Luther. Larson beat Harsimaranpreet Virk 6-4, 3-6, 11-9 while Church defeated Isabelle Hawksins 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.

CROSS COUNTRY

Ken Trott Invitational

WESTBY — West Salem’s boys and girls swept the team championships, and Aquinas senior Jonathan Skemp was an individual winner with his time of 14 minutes, 19 seconds.

Skemp was followed by teammate Joey Hirschboeck (14:25) in the boys race, which was won by the Panthers with a team score of 32 after putting all five of their runners among the top 10.

Carson Gronemus was third (14:33), Carter Quackenbush fourth (14:43), Tom Stenberg seventh (14:56), Brannon Anderson eighth (15:00) and Drew Anderson 10th (15:19).

Aquinas was second (39) and Bangor third (110) in the eigh-team competition.

West Salem’s girls won with a score of 47 to hold off second-place Aquinas (69) and third-place Bangor (78).

Bangor’s Anna Fronk was the top local finisher with a third-place performance and time of 16:56. The Panthers had three of the top seven in Mia Olson (fourth, 17:31), Kennedy Garbers (sixth, 18:32) and Elisa Flock (seventh, 18:34).

GIRLS SWIMMING

Nonconference

Logan/Central/West Salem 99, Platteville 69

The local tri-op posted seven event winners in a dual victory at UW-La Crosse.

Logan junior Camille Johnson claimed first-place points for her team in four events with victories in the 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 6.78 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:09.39) and her participation on the winning 200 medley relay (2:05.4) and 400 freestyle relay (4:10.06).

Logan senior Shefali Ramakrishnan, Central sophomore Alyce Wilker and West Salem freshman Alicia Zarecki had a hand in three winning performances.

Ramakrishnan and Wilker both won a pair of individual events. Ramakrishnan had the fastest time in the 100 freestyle (56.89) and 200 freestyle (2:06.96), and Zarecki won the 50 freestyle (28.53) and 500 freestyle (6:13.32). Ramasrishnan swam with the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:49.7) and Zarecki with the 200 medley relay.

Wilker won the 200 individual medley (2:30.3) and swam with the 400 freestyle relay.

West Salem junior Lauren Zareckli won the 100 breaststroke (1:19.14) and was on the 200 freestyle relay. Logan sophomore Avery Farmer was on the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Logan freshman Finley Thompson swam with the 200 medley relay, Logan sophomore Johanna Hall with the 200 freestyle relay and Logan senior Lydia Kromke with the 400 freestyle relay.